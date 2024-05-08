Meet Frankie Valli's six children amid his son's restraining order

Frankie Valli, 90, marked a significant moment when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 3, 2024. As he was joined by twin sons Emilio and Brando, and wife Jackie, it was clear that one family member was missing: his son Francesco.

A judge signed off on an order to protect Frankie and Emilio against Francesco on April 29, which will last exactly three years. But what happened between the brothers that led to such conflict?

The Four Seasons frontman is the father of six children, and is no stranger to tragedy following the tragic deaths of his stepdaughter Celia, and youngest daughter Francine. But as he said in 2008, "It's unconditional love with your kids".

© Kevin Winter Frankie's star on the Walk of Fame

Here's everything there is to know about the singer's six children and his restraining order against son Francesco.

Francesco Jr.

© John M. Heller Frankie with his son Francesco in 2010

Frankie's oldest son, Francesco, was born in 1988 to Randy Clohessy - the singer's third wife. As an actor, Francesco has played roles in Full House, The House Bunny, and Reach Me.

The actor is currently under a restraining order which prevents him from contacting his father or brother Emilio, and he must stay at least 100 yards away from their homes or workplaces.

© John Stillwell - PA Images Frankie and Randy with Francesco when he was little

This reportedly follows Francesco's attempt to break into his father's property on April 5, according to documents filed by Emilio. The filing revealed that the oldest son "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" but Frankie and Emilio, "part of a pattern for the past several months".

The report, obtained by People, continued that the family believed Francesco was "addicted to opiates", and Frankie's plans to continue financially supporting him were contingent on his son's agreement to enter a residential drug treatment program.

A rep for the musician said: "Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues."

Emilio and Brando

© River Callaway Frankie with twins Brando and Emilio

The twins are Frankie's sons from his third marriage to Randy, born in 1995. Emilio and Brando grew up on the road with their father which he said was "very helpful for their social skills", adding "lots of kids gravitate to them".

Brando has followed in his father's footsteps, releasing music in 2017 and 2018. Singles "Imagine" and "Numb With U" are still accessible on Apple Music.

Meanwhile, Emilio is a realtor in Malibu, who previously received an education in New York University's high school film program and Los Angeles Film School.

Antonia

© David Livingston Antonia stands between daughter Olivia (center) next to father Frankie. Also photographed are Jackie, next to Frankie, as well as Dario, Brando and Emilio

Frankie and his first wife Mary Mandel welcomed their first daughter together, Antonia. Toni would go on to marry Gerry Polci of her father’s band, the Four Seasons, in 1987.

When the singer first discovered Toni's feelings, he wasn't best pleased. She first saw the drummer aged 15, and she "fell in love with him the first time I ever saw him". She told The New York Times that Frankie said she "wasn't going to marry any musician."

He seemed to change his position, while the pair have since divorced, Toni and Gerry are the parents to Olivia, born in 1993, and Dario, 1994.

Olivia can often be seen performing in musicals, most recently playing Elphaba in Wicked, and in 2022's Pretty Woman. But she got her start off-Broadway playing her grandmother in a Jersey Boys, the jukebox musical dramatizing her grandfather's life and career.

Francine

© Mike Prior Frankie photographed in 1980

Born in 1960, Francine was Frankie's second daughter with Mary. Like her father, she was a musician who had recorded songs and was set to go on tour with Frankie.

At the age of 20 years old, Francine died of an accidental overdose in 1980. This took place just six months after the death of her half-sister Celia.

Celia

Before Frankie married his first wife Mary, she had a daughter named Celia, born in 1954. She died in February 1980 in an accident where she fell off a fire escape.

The singer said of her loss that it was "not something you ever, ever get over. It’s just not supposed to be that way."