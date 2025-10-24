Return to Paradise teases intense 'love triangle' drama in season two trailer

Return to Paradise has teased what's to come for the tight-knit team at Dolphin Cove. Ahead of its premiere on Friday, 31 October, the BBC has released a brand new trailer for season two, and fans are already counting down the days! Responding on Instagram, one replied, "I'm so excited you don't understand." Meanwhile, a second added, "Brilliant, can't wait," and a third raved: "My fave show". Reprising her role as Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke, Anna Samson has promised more murders and "love triangle" drama. Here's what we know so far…

© John Platt Anna Samson plays Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise

What is season two about?

Made up of six episodes, season two will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday, 31 October.

According to the BBC: "The team contend with even more perplexing cases this series, including the chemical poisoning of a man alone at sea, alongside having to deal with larger-than-life characters like a troublesome rock band who fall under suspicion when one of their members turns up dead.

"Beyond her detective duties, Mackenzie is forced to face Glenn's (Tai Hara) shocking confession that he still has feelings for her, despite his impending wedding to Daisy (Andrea Demetriades), complicating her own feelings toward him even further. Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Colin's (Lloyd Griffith) old friends from back home starts to crack the mystery behind his decision to leave everything behind and build a new life in the tight-knit community of Dolphin Cove."

In an interview with the broadcaster, Anna expanded on her character's arc this season, noting, "You can expect murders, and for Mackenzie and her team to solve them! We're expanding the emotional world of all the characters in series two. Who they are and why they are the way they are. Colin and Mackenzie's friendship becomes ridiculously joyful. They act like best friends while having no idea that they feel that way, which is really fun to play.

"That love triangle between Glenn, Mackenzie and Daisy also gets even more complicated, giving us a peek into her vulnerable side. We really challenge the emotional wall she puts up in this series."

Season 2 cast

Returning alongside Anna Samson, Tai Hara, Andrea Demetriades and Lloyd Griffith, series regulars Catherine McClements (Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong), Celia Ireland (Reggie Rocco), and Aaron L. McGrath (Constable Felix Wilkinson) will also appear.

© John Platt Tai Hara, Anna Samson and Lloyd Griffith in Return to Paradise

Adding to the line-up, season two will feature a roster of Aussie guest stars, including Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon, Miah Madden and Tim Rogers.

Ardal O'Hanlon, known for his long-running role as Death in Paradise detective, DI Jack Mooney, will also reprise his role, after making a cameo in season one of Return to Paradise.

Season two of Return to Paradise will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 31 October.