Netflix fans divided over The Witcher season 4 after Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill

Netflix fans are divided over season four of The Witcher, which sees Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill's departure. Henry, who had become synonymous with the iconic monster hunter, left the show at the end of season three (for reasons which we explain here), with Netflix confirming Liam as his replacement. Based on the acclaimed books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher has become a global phenomenon, inspiring a successful video game series alongside the TV adaptation. Season four sees Geralt separated from Yennefer and Ciri, and all three are forced to consider new alliances that could bring them all back together once and for all.

Recasting beloved characters is never easy, but it's not unprecedented. Shows such as Game of Thrones recast Daario Naharis, Dickon Tarly and The Mountain, while Friends replaced Ross's wife, Carol. Other notable examples include Dumbledore in Harry Potter and Victoria in Twilight. While some fans find it difficult to adjust to a new face in a familiar role, others welcome fresh interpretations – and sometimes even prefer the replacement altogether.

© Susie Allnutt/Netflix Liam made his debut on season 4 Fans left divided over season 4 Netflix viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the new season, which saw Liam take the reins as Geralt for the first time. "Watching The Witcher without Henry Cavill just doesn't hit the same. Some roles aren't just acted, they're owned. Cavill was born for Geralt," said one person, while another agreed: "I have nothing against Liam… it really has nothing to do with him. He's just not the Witcher. He's not Geralt."

© Netflix Some fans praised Liam's Geralt However, others praised the new portrayal: "I think Liam did pretty great… way more than I expected," said one person, while another wrote: "People are complaining but I'm enjoying it so far. I think Liam looks great." In defense of Liam, a third penned: "Imagine a guy at your workplace quits, someone who is perfect for the role, then you have to fill in the blanks because everyone is relying on you to perform. Imagine that kind of pressure, then watch how Liam actually tries to suit the role in the trailer. I have to give him credit for trying."

WATCH: The Witcher reveals first look of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

© Netflix Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer What is The Witcher about? Picking up after the "Continent-altering" events of season three, the main trio Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) are separated by a "raging war and countless enemies". The synopsis continues: "As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

© Netflix Have you watched The Witcher season 4 yet? Who stars in The Witcher season 4? Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) now stars as Geralt of Rivia, while Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) plays Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allan (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is Ciri. They're joined by Joey Batey (The White Queen) as Jaskier, Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi) as Milva, Eamon Farren (The Dig) as Cahir, Jeremy Crawford (Anne with an E) as Yarpen Zigrin, Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld) as Zoltan Chivay and Mimî M. Khayisa (Cinderella) as Fringilla Vigo.