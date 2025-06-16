Susanna Reid, 54, rocks a blue colourful dress on GMB and it's now 'selling like hot cakes'

Susanna Reid is a pro at the printed dress, and on Monday morning's edition of Good Morning Britain she rocked a new dress from her collection.

With the heatwave in full swing here in the UK, Susanna dressed for the occasion in a fabulous printed dress which she teamed with a pair of nude pointy court shoes - very workwear chic but super wearable.

AT A GLANCE Susanna Reid is the host of Good Morning Britain and on Monday 16 June she wore a pretty printed dress from Boden.

The Boden dress costs £95.20 with a saving of 15%. Use code JM7D at checkout .

. The morning TV star is styled by Debbie Harper.

This tactile jersey maxi dress (with flattering flutter sleeves and a contrast waistband) is the perfect swishy canvas to show off the incredible printed design, and what's more, there are plenty of prints to choose from. And if you want even more good news, it has pockets! And who doesn't love a dress with pockets, hey?

© Instagram Leaning into Monday - Susanna gave this dress not one but two heart emojis on her Instagram account

Looking at the reviews for the dress, they're a little mixed but one happy shopper noted how nice it felt on her tummy. She wrote: "Lovely material, I bought this post having a baby and it is gentle around my stomach and I can pull the V neck down sufficiently to breastfeed. Very happy and feel confident in this dress. I bought the petite size, I am 5'1 and the length works!"

Another happy shopper declared it as her new favourite dress, writing: "I was unsure when I bought it, but the pink colour is so flattering against my dark hair/light skin! I love the shape, which is great for my above average height and hourglass figure. I like that the design draws attention to your face with a larger print up top and a smaller print on the maxi skirt."

EXACT MATCH: Boden 'Ellie' Flutter Maxi Tea Dress © Boden £96.20 (SAVE 15% WITH CODE JM7D) AT BODEN UK

Susanna's hair and makeup complemented the dress perfectly, especially as the ITV host has gone slightly more blonde for summer.

Boden is running low on stock with this particular colourway, but it's worth looking at the other printed options, especially taking advantage of the sale that's running right now. There's 15% off new designs if you use the code JM7D.

How to style Susanna's dress in real life

Obviously Susanna is wearing her dress for work, but this could also be worn for a fun occasion too. I'd possibly change the shoes to something a little less formal, perhaps even opting for an espadrille wedge to keep it looking summery. The model on the Boden website is wearing it with gold strappy sandals, and I love it. This is one of those dresses that could also look great styled with white plimsol trainers, too.