Kaia Gerber's surprising new project with Richard Gere's son – 30 years after their famous parents' divorce

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is set to star in Ryan Murphy's new TV show The Shards alongside Homer Gere, the son of Richard Gere. The collaboration comes 30 years after the supermodel and actor divorced following four years of marriage. Kaia and Homer were spotted filming for the series in Los Angeles last month. The upcoming coming of age, erotic thriller is an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' 2023 novel The Shards, and follows a group of high school friends in 1981 as a serial killer continues to strike in the heart of Los Angeles. The Shards will be produced by 20th Television in partnership with Ryan Murphy Television. Executive producers include Ryan Murphy, Bret Easton Ellis, and Alexis Martin Woodall, along with Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young.

"Ryan Murphy has assembled a seriously impressive cast for his upcoming thriller, which is based on Bret Easton Ellis' psychological horror novel about students at an elite LA prep school whose lives are upended when a serial killer starts stalking the city," shared HELLO!'s Acting TV & Film Editor Nicky Murphy. "With the likes of Emmy-nominated Evan Rachel Wood and BAFTA-nominated Wes Bentley in the cast, viewers are in for a compelling watch – and if anyone knows how to make a dark, serial killer thriller, it's Ryan Murphy."

© FilmMagic Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Cindy and Rande welcomed their son, Presley Walker Gerber, in 1999, and their daughter, Kaia, in 2001. Richard shares his eldest child, Homer, with his wife Carey Lowell. Cindy first met Richard through friends in 1988, and, after three years of dating, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in 1991. The 90s power couple captured attention due to their 17-year age gap. Their four-year marriage came to an end in 1995 when Cindy, who was 29 at the time, split with Richard, who turned 46 that year. "A lot of what happened with Ricard and I was, I was still 22," Cindy shared on Oprah's Master Class in 2013. "And at 22, as a young woman, I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be. He was already 37, so in some ways he knew that I was still growing and changing."

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Richard Gere and Homer Gere

She continued: "I just think your 20s for women is such a time when you're starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength, and it's hard to do that, it's hard to change in a relationship, because what one person might have signed up for, all of a sudden, you're not that anymore. I think I was more willing at 22 to be, like, 'OK, I'll follow,' but then you start going, 'Well, I don't want to just follow, I want to lead sometimes, and I want to walk side-by-side sometimes.'"

Cindy also reflected on how she learned to balance fame alongside a relationship in the public eye. "When I would see how he was with fans when they approached him, a lot of the times it wouldn't be a good moment to sign an autograph, shake a hand, or sign a picture," she said. "I got to look to him to see how he created boundaries for himself that felt good. Richard's a super smart guy, and he's interesting, and he's interested, and I learned a lot about the world. It was a great chapter in my life."