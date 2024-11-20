Savannah Guthrie and Richard Gere's 'obscene' Today interview explained

Richard Gere paid a visit to the Today Show studios on Wednesday November 20, and he certainly made a scene!

The Pretty Woman actor sat down to talk to Savannah Guthrie on the NBC daytime show, but ended up getting bleeped out during the segment. But what exactly happened?

Well, Savannah ended up jokingly telling Richard that he had done an "obscene gesture" on the "family morning show" and that she was going to have to bleep him out, after he flipped the bird live on air.

VIDEO: Watch Richard Gere on the Today Show

Richard was on the show to promote his new thriller, The Agency, and Today had shown a preview clip from the series while he was on the program. However, the NBC program had decided to cut the scene before Richard's character raised his middle finger.

As a result, Richard did so in the studio instead. He said: "You didn't show but that's what I did in the piece! That's what the clip was!" Savannah replied: "That's what the clip was but we cut that part out. But then you did it live!"

© NBC Richard Gere flipped the bird live on the Today Show - leaving Savannah Guthrie shocked

The actor responded: "I could see that but it didn't make any sense without that! My hand did that, I have no control!" "You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show! I'm bleeping you!" Savannah responded.

"You know, Cher was on here doing an F-bomb yesterday so I don't know what's happening!" the mother-of-two added.

© NBC Richard was called 'obscene' by Savannah during the hilarious interview

On Tuesday's show, Cher swore live on air as she discussed her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, and the challenging split from Sonny Bono, which features in her new book.

The 78-year-old reminded Hoda that Sonny took everything when they broke up and she recalled a conversation she had with Lucille Ball.

© NBC Savannah's reaction to Richard's swearing

Lucille had gone through her own challenging break up with Desi Arnaz and Cher went to her for advice. Hoda told the award-winning singer: "I love how you sought out another iconic woman for advice during this whole mess. You called Lucille Ball. And what did she tell you to do?"

Cher cautioned Hoda: "I can't say it on TV," but Hoda insisted: "We'll bleep it." "I said, 'Lucy I'm calling you because to my knowledge there's never been a situation besides mine except yours,'" explained Cher.

© Today On Tuesday, Hoda Kotb tried to laugh the moment off after Cher dropped the F-Bomb

"She said, [expletive] him. You're the one with the talent.'" Her curse word was not bleeped out and Hoda quickly began laughing but was clearly flustered. She ran her hand through her hair and kept nervously giggling. "You said I could," Cher noted. "I should've bleeped it myself," added Hoda, before saying: "Bleep."