Celebrity Traitors expected to return for season 2 – here's all the rumoured contestants so far

The Celebrity Traitors was one of the biggest hits of the year, with millions of us tuning in to watch this new version of a show we all know and love. While some may have had reservations over switching from a civilian to a celebrity format, these were quickly quashed thanks to its star-studded cast and dozens of iconic moments, ranging from national treasure Celia Imrie passing wind to Tom Daley giving Kate Garraway a hilarious piece of side-eye over her use of the word 'flabbergasted'. The next couple of paragraphs will contain spoilers for last night's final, so if you haven't tuned then, then quickly scroll past or come back later.

The BBC hasn't yet confirmed whether a second season of the show is on its way, but after an average of 11.1 million people tuned in to watch Traitor Alan Carr snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The comedian, who won the jackpot of £87,500, managed to successfully convince Faithfuls David Olusuga and Nick Mohammed that he was one of them, before pulling the rug out from over them.

At its peak, the final was watched by 12 million people, the largest overnight audience for the network since the Christmas finale of Gavin & Stacey last year. HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, noted: "This star-packed spectacle has captivated viewers for the last few weeks with its compelling blend of drama, backstabbing, unexpected twists and genuine emotion. While the series hasn't officially had the green light for a second outing, I'd be stunned if it didn't return. With viewing figures like this, it's highly likely that the show will be back."

It seems almost inconceivable that the BBC won't commission a second series, and the rumour mill has already started spinning. From a Gavin & Stacey star to a sporting icon and an actor who turned down an appearance, here's who might soon be heading to Scotland to play the ultimate game of betrayal and lies…

WATCH: See the teaser for The Celebrity Traitors

1/ 5 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Ruth would be an amazing addition! Ruth Jones Could the actress about to feature on two of the BBC's biggest shows? Multiple publications have reported that the Gavin & Stacey legend has been approached by the Beeb to be on a possible second season, but apparently she only wants to compete if she's a Faithful. Roles can't be guaranteed before the series, with Richard Osman turning down the chance to be on the inaugural season as there was no guarantee he'd be a Traitor. Could this be a spanner in the works?



2/ 5 © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Could it be a family affair for Danny? Danny Dyer The former EastEnders star revealed that he had been approached to appear on the first series, but turned down the opportunity as he'd never watched the show. However, Danny is now a massive fan and has indicated that he'd be interested in appearing on the show. "They did sniff around me about it," he explained. "It was a 'no' from me because for one I hadn't seen it, but now I'm into it. If you're going to do it, if you're famous, it needs to be an indulgence project — you have to love the game." He added: "It's quite a simple game, I thought it was too complicated but it's actually just about manipulating people and a lot of lying. If the money's right, I might get involved in the next series." And with the show enjoying family connections, could his famous daughter, Dani, also be joining him?



3/ 5 © Getty Images Martin wanted to be on the first series Martin Lewis Martin revealed on his Instagram that he'd been approached for the debut series, but had to turn it down due to a scheduling clash. If things clear up for the presenter, could an appearance be on the cards?



4/ 5 © Getty Images Bob would be an excellent Traitor! Bob Mortimer Bob has been impressing audiences recently with his appearances in Gone Fishing and The Last Laugh, and producers for The Celebrity Traitors have indicated that the comedian would be very welcome on the show. Speaking to the Metro in October, executive producer Sarah Fay said: "If Bob wanted to do it next year, we would absolutely love it. It's not just a case of we want them to do it, there's other things involved." Bob is already known for his farcical tall tales on BBC panel show, Would I Lie To You?, so we think he'd make an excellent Traitor!