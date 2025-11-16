Did you spot this huge Happy Valley Easter egg in the new BBC drama Riot Women?

Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright has revealed a huge Easter egg in her new BBC drama, Riot Women, that even die-hard fans of the Sarah Lancashire-starring police drama might have missed. The new series, which stars the likes of Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood), follows a group of middle aged women who form a punk rock band while juggling high-pressure jobs, grown-up children and elderly parents.

But it was Taj Atwal's character, police officer Nisha Lal, who was used to reference the BAFTA-winning crime drama. Writer Sally decided to honour beloved protagonist, police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancashire), by giving Nisha the same collar number, which sits on the shoulder pads of her police uniform.

© Matt Squire Sarah Lancashire starred in three seasons of Happy Valley

Taking to Instagram, Sally pointed out the nod to Happy Valley. "No-one's spotted this (although there is still time) but we thought we'd tell you anyway… we've invented the first female 007, the crucial and thrilling difference is that she's a Yorkshire police woman," she penned, alongside a side-by-side photo of Nisha and Catherine. "Our wonderful police adviser (on Happy Valley AND Riot Women) Lisa Casler pointed out that when Catherine Cawood retired and went to the Himalayas, her collar number (9675, which she would have had for thirty years) would simply go back into circulation for a new young recruit to have, so we gave it to Nisha Lal!! A Riot Women nod to Happy Valley."

Fans were quick to comment on the post and shared their love for both shows. One person wrote: "Love the circle of connection going on here. Happy Valley is up there amongst the great dramas ever, and now Riot Women! Amazing," while another added: "What a lovely transfer. Here's to loads of awards for Riot Women! And please, a follow up series."

WATCH: The trailer for Riot Women

What is Riot Women about?

Set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, the series follows the five women and their two riotous backing singers as they form a makeshift rock band and enter a local talent contest. The synopsis continues: "As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who've buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it's going to make them question everything. The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation. As the story progresses, it's more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart."

All episodes of Riot Women are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.