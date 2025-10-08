7 royal residences and UK landmarks that play home to major Hollywood blockbusters

Windsor Castle is as popular with Disney Princesses as it is with real-life royalty

As the world’s oldest and largest occupied castle, Windsor Castle was a favourite residence of Queen Elizabeth II and is now regularly used by King Charles III for hosting state visits. While filming inside is extremely rare, its backyard – the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park – is a favourite of filmmakers. Its sweeping woodlands and man-made waterfall in the Virginia Water lake helped bring Into the Woods to life, while it continued its fairytale trajectory as a filming spot for Cinderella and Snow White and the Huntsman. More down-to-earth (and muddy), the park also appeared as the music festival location Bridget Jones’s Baby, where the British weather was just as unruly as its heroine’s love life.

HBO has also recently begun filming for its new Harry Potter series in the grounds, not too far off from Forest Lodge, the new family home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The landmark once again paid host to royalty when the couple treated their three children to an exclusive set tour.

