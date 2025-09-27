Tom Holland shares first update after Spider-Man: Brand New Day accident

Spiderman actor Tom Holland has shared this first update since being rushed to hospital last week, after an accident on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The 29-year-old was filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England and took a week off filming to recover. At the time, an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun: "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. "An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

© GC Images Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom updated fans on his recovery in an Instagram video and message where he spoke about the family charity, The Brothers Trust.

The caption read: “What a night! Another huge success. The Brother’s Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night. Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it!”

WATCH: Tom's night out at charity event

"I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier," he added.

The video included footage of him and fiance Zendaya, as they entered the event. It also offered a glimpse of Tom with a microphone in hand as he emceed before leaving early.

The couple have been engaged since December 2024, however wedding bells won't be ringing for quite some time due to their hectic filming schedules, according to Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach.

© WireImage Zendaya and Tom at a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home"

"The process hasn't even started yet," the 47-year-old told E! News, before explaining that Zendaya's busy schedule is the main reason behind the delay.

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

© Getty Images Tom and Zendaya at a premiere

It appears there won't be many details about their big day shared, even when they do put plans in motion, as Law teased that "Zendaya will be a secret bride."

Speaking about the couple, Law added: "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."