Viewers hail 'fantastic' 4-part drama with The Capture star as a 'must-watch'

Viewers have hailed Netflix's latest political drama about the life and death of 20th US president James Garfield, Death by Lightning, as a "must-watch". The four-part limited series, based on Candice Millard's 2011 non-fiction book, comes from Emmy winning duo, creator Mike Makowsky (Bad Education) and director Matt Ross (28 Hotel Rooms, Captain Fantastic), while the bosses of smash hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive produced the show. Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals) leads the cast as President James Garfield, while Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Pride & Prejudice) plays his assassin, Charles Guiteau.

It's no wonder viewers are loving the drama. Not only does the show come from an award-winning creative team, executive produced by the brilliant minds behind Game of Thrones, but the cast list really is something to behold. Matthew Macfadyen is no stranger to playing pathetic brown nosers, having won Emmy and BAFTA awards for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession, and he is brilliant as office-seeker Guiteau in Netflix' new miniseries. He's joined by an array of stars, including Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), Ben Miles (The Capture) and more. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau in Death By Lightning

What is Death by Lightning about?

The series is based on Candice Millard's 2011 nonfiction book Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President. According to the synopsis, it tells the true story of James Garfield (Shannon), the reluctant 20th president of the United States, and Charles Guiteau (Macfadyen) — a man who was not only Garfield's greatest admirer but also his assassin.

© Netflix Michael Shannon as Garfield

For viewers wondering about the significance of the title, it references one of President Garfield's quotes: "Assassination can be no more guarded against than death by lightning. And it is best not to worry too much about either one."

WATCH: The trailer for Death by Lightning

What have viewers said about the series?

Viewers have hailed the series as "fantastic" and a "must-watch" on social media, with many commenting on the brilliant cast performances. One person wrote: "This was a fantastic short series. Highly accurate, top notch acting and production. It's a must watch," while another added praised the "exceptional performances from its stacked cast".

© Netflix The four-part limited series is based on Candice Millard's 2011 non-fiction book

The series has also received positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian awarding four stars while highlighting Macfadyen's "brilliant" performance, while Empire gave out four stars and said the show "gives a forgotten historical footnote the prestigious retelling it deserves".

Who stars in Death by Lightning?

Michael Shannon leads the cast as James Garfield, alongside Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau. They're joined by Betty Gilpin (American Primeval, GLOW) as First Lady Crete Garfield, Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation) as Vice President Chester Arthur, Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale, Get Out) as Senator James Blaine, Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Take Shelter) as Senator Roscoe Conkling, Paula Malcomson (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Franny Scoville and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey) as Kate Chase Sprague.

© Netflix Bradley Whitford as James Blaine

Other cast members include Archie Fisher (Steve, Last Days of John Allen Chau), Laura Marcus (The Serpent Queen), Barry Shabaka Henley (Forever, Bob Hearts Abishola), Željko Ivanek (Damages, Walking Dead: Dead City), Kyle Soller (Andor, Bodies), Ben Miles (The Capture, Napoleon), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Harriet), Shaun Parkes (Small Axe: Mangrove) and Alistair Petrie (The Night Manager, Sex Education).

Death by Lightning is available to stream on Netflix now.