Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen enjoy a rare red carpet date night

Keeley Hawes played the perfect role of supportive wife on Monday evening as she joined her husband, Matthew Macfadyen at the premiere of his latest series, Death by Lightning. The show, which will release on Netflix on 6 November, stars Matthew as Charles J. Guiteau, the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield in 1881. On the red carpet, the couple were so loved up, with Matthew looking so suave in a black suit with a spotted handkerchief and striped tie. Meanwhile, Keeley stole the show in a striking red plumed dress, making her resemble a phoenix.

The couple's joint appearance at the event, hosted at New York City's Plaza Hotel, came shortly after they celebrated their 21st anniversary. Marking the occasion, Keeley shared several photos of the couple, including ones taken on a boat and another from a glamorous restaurant date, and said: "21 years. No notes. Love you with all my heart."

Death by Lightning

Matthew's four-part drama is set to arrive on Netflix later this week and sees him opposite Michael Shannon as the murdered US politician. Michael has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, thanks to his roles in Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals. The star has also appeared in The Iceman, Man of Steel and The Flash.

© Netflix Death by Lightining will drop on Netflix this week

Also joining the cast are Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Chester A. Arthur, who becomes president following Garfield's assassination; Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Garfield's wife, Lucretia; Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) as Republican politician James Blaine and Shea Whigham (Joker) as Republican politician Roscoe Conkling.

Keeley and Matthew's love story

The couple first met when they worked together on the popular spy drama Spooks back in 2002. The couple tied the knot in 2004 in an intimate wedding ceremony while Keeley was seven months pregnant with daughter Maggie. Keeley was married to writer Spencer McCallum at the time, however, the duo's relationship didn't start until after Keeley had split from Spencer, and the former couple remain on good terms.

© Getty Images Keeley looked beautiful at the premiere

Speaking about the moment that Matthew revealed his feelings for her, the actress told The Evening Standard: "Matthew just came straight out with it and said 'I love you' in the rain one day. I thought, oh dear, here we go." Keeley also told The Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew, and I know Matthew loves being married too."

The pair have worked together on numerous occasions, including in 2023's Stonehouse, which retold the story of MP John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in the 1970s. Reflecting on their performances, Keeley joked: "I actually think our marriage in Stonehouse was on a par, as far as toxic marriages go!"