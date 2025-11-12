ITV cancels 'gripping' medical drama from Adolescence director – with Line of Duty star

It's been announced that ITV has decided to cancel its hit medical drama, Malpractice, which had viewers hailing it as "gripping" and "excellent". The show took inspiration from the BBC's smash hit, Line of Duty, but instead of a corrupt police officer being the focal point of an investigation, it was a doctor facing a malpractice inquiry. However, on Wednesday, ITV confirmed they had decided against renewing the "brilliant" series. An ITV spokesperson said: "We're very proud of the two series of Malpractice and grateful to everyone who supported the show.

"Commissioning decisions involve many factors and while there are no plans for a third series, we'd like to extend our thanks to Grace Ofori-Attah and the team at World Productions for producing two brilliant series." While viewing figures for the latest season haven't yet been announced, the first season ranged between three and five million viewers. The series was unique in that the show's writer, Grce Ofori-Attah, had previously worked in the NHS, allowing her to offer her own first-hand expertise for the show.

What happened in Malpractice?

Like Line of Duty, the show featured an ensemble cast that changed from season to season, bar a few key characters. The investigations were led by Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouame) alongside their colleague, Kathy Miller (Adei Bundy). In the first season, the team investigated Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) after the horrific night shift ended in the death of a patient admitted for a drug overdose.

WATCH: See the trailer for the first season of Malpractice

The second season revolved around Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) after a new mother takes her own life following a psychiatric assessment, while James is distracted by another patient. The series revolves around whether the patient died due to James' own incompetence or whether there were other factors, including understaffing, at play at the time.

Who starred in Malpractice?

Appearing in both series was Helen Behan, who played Dr Norma Callahan. The actress previously appeared in the This Is England series, as well as Intruder, Holding and Small Things Like These, the latter of which starred Cillian Murphy. Rising stars Jordan Kouame and Adei Bundy also appeared in both seasons. Jordan has previously had roles in Wolf Hall and Scoop, while Adei appeared in Hullraisers and Talamasca: The Secret Order.

Appearing in the first season was Niamh Algar, who played Dr Lucinda Edwards. Niamh is best known for her award-winning role in The Virtues, as well as roles in The Bisexual, Raised by Wolves and Calm with Horses, the latter of which earned her a BAFTA nomination. Also featured in the cast were James Purefoy (Sex Education), Hannah Walters (Boiling Point), Scott Chambers (Innocent), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark) and Georgina Rich (Midsomer Murders).

© ITV Line of Duty's Ace Bhatti appeared in the show's second series

The second season focused on Tom Hughes' characters of Dr James Ford. Tom has previous credits in Silk, Derek, A Discovery of Witches and Those About To Die. Joining Tom in the second series were Selin Hizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Zoe Telford (Grantchester), Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty), Rick Warden (Industry), Hannah McClean (Blue Lights) and Alex Price (Father Brown). Behind-the-scenes, the show was directed by Philip Barantini, known for his mastery of one-shot filming, who worked on shows like Boiling Point and Netflix's smash hit, Adolescence.

What did fans make to Malpractice?

When the show returned for its second season in May, fans were obsessed. One enthused: "BRB binge watching #malpractice... it's gripping stuff," while a second added: "I AM HOOKED! #Malpractice." A third posted: "Absolutely brilliant production, on episode 2 and gripped already...been looking forward to this for ages... no spoilers, but there seems to be a scapegoat in the midst of all the chaos," while a fourth simply called the hit series "excellent".

Critically, the show was also well received, with The Guardian's Lucy Mangan writing: "The new series promises to be as addictive and unsettling as the last, with another good cast and Ofori-Attah still with plenty of material. Malpractice can surely run and run – which is great news for viewers, if less so for doctors and their patients out in the real world."

Kayleigh Dray noted in Stylist: "In the end, Malpractice is more than just a medical thriller – it's a mirror held up to a national institution that’s fighting for its life. And, whether viewers watch for the drama or the diagnosis, they'll walk away with a deeper understanding of just how thin the line is between care and catastrophe."