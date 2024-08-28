Gogglebox star shares ultra-rare photo of daughter fans never see on show

Gogglebox might be on a break for the summer months, but the stars of the Channel 4 show have become so popular that their social media posts spark reactions from their friends and followers.

One fan-favourite couple from the show, Dave and Shirley Griffiths from Caerphilly in Wales, took to their Instagram this week to share a delightful, ultra-rare photo of their daughter that viewers never get to see feature on the reality show.

The couple's daughter, Gemma, 37, was beaming for the photo as she smiled alongside her friend before enjoying a day out.

Dave quipped in the caption: "Have a lovely day, our daughter Gemma and her friend don't get [too] drunk."



Dave and Shirley's daughter looked lovely in her green dress with a matching fascinator-style headpiece and although the occasion wasn't disclosed in the caption, it looked like the perfect outfit for a day at the races or similar social event.

Fans were quick to heap compliments on the TV stars' daughters' looks. "Love her hair! She has her Dad's smile," wrote one fan. Another said: "Gorgeous girlies, have the best time!" And a third added: "Your daughter is stunning xx."

The couple are just not just parents to Gemma, they also share their eldest, Simon, who is 45. Dave and Shirley shared a photo of their son while on holiday, with Dave writing in the caption: "Just like his father ripped # gogglebox #dubai."

Meanwhile, Dave and Shirlie have been enjoying their well-earned holiday over the summer months while they take a break from filming the weekly Channel 4 show.

The pair, who joined Gogglebox in 2015, have been vacationing in Majorca. Taking to their Instagram, Dave and Shirley shared a photo of them sitting comfortably in some stylish hanging chairs while lapping up some luxury at their Spanish hotel.

Dave and Shirley have been happily married for over 40 years. Away from their time on Gogglebox, Dave's job was working in a factory while Shirley worked in retail.

Gogglebox has been on a break this summer but did air a celebrity version of the show in June which featured familiar faces like Jane McDonald, Rylan Clark, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Fearne Cotton, Gok Wan, and Martin and Roman Kemp.

The civilian version of Gogglebox will return in September, though a specific date is yet to be confirmed.