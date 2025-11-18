Meet the new live-action Moana star Catherine Laga'aia

Moana's story continues to capture our attention. Disney released Moana in 2016, and acted on its success with Moana 2 last year. The live-action version of the 2016 animated film will hit theaters on July 10, 2026. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Maui, the trickster demigod who aids Moana on her journey.

Making her film debut as the Disney princess is Catherine Laga'aia, an 18-year-old Australian. The film is the most recent live-action remake in the Disney catalog, with the live-action Lilo & Stitch making over $1 billion worldwide.

Before the world gets to know Catherine as Moana, let's dive into everything we know about the actress and singer.

© Instagram Catherine is from Sydney, Australia The actress and singer is from Sydney, Australia and is of Samoan descent. In Disney's press release, Catherine shared: "My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa." She continued: "I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

© Instagram Her first role was in a TV show The 18-year-old starred in three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart alongside iconic actress Sigourney Weaver. She appeared as "Young Candy" in the series. The older Candy was played by Frankie Adams, a New Zealand-Samoan actress, who is also in the live-action Moana.

© Getty Images Catherine's not the only actor in her family Her dad is actor and writer Jay Laga'aia, 62. He's best known for his role as Captain Typho in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Aside from the Star Wars series, Jay has also starred in several Australian television shows and was Judas in a 1994 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

© Instagram Her dad is very proud of her The actor shared the trailer for the live-action Moana to his Instagram, writing: "It's been 3 years since this journey began for my family. It's with great pride that I get to share with the world the first trailer of the live action Moana movie starring Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen and introducing my daughter Catherine Laga’aia as Moana."