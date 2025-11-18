Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the new live-action Moana star Catherine Laga'aia
Dwayne The Rock Johnson is reprising his role as Maui in the live-action remake of the 2016 Disney animated film, Moana.

Catherine Laga'aia attends the 2025 AACTA Awards© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Moana's story continues to capture our attention. Disney released Moana in 2016, and acted on its success with Moana 2 last year. The live-action version of the 2016 animated film will hit theaters on July 10, 2026. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Maui, the trickster demigod who aids Moana on her journey.

Making her film debut as the Disney princess is Catherine Laga'aia, an 18-year-old Australian. The film is the most recent live-action remake in the Disney catalog, with the live-action Lilo & Stitch making over $1 billion worldwide. 

Before the world gets to know Catherine as Moana, let's dive into everything we know about the actress and singer.

Catherine Laga'aia in the Moana trailer© Instagram

Catherine is from Sydney, Australia

The actress and singer is from Sydney, Australia and is of Samoan descent. In Disney's press release, Catherine shared: "My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa." She continued: "I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

A photo of Catherine Laga'aia posted by her dad© Instagram

Her first role was in a TV show

The 18-year-old starred in three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart alongside iconic actress Sigourney Weaver. She appeared as "Young Candy" in the series. The older Candy was played by Frankie Adams, a New Zealand-Samoan actress, who is also in the live-action Moana.

Jay Laga'aia on stage at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens fan event© Getty Images

Catherine's not the only actor in her family

Her dad is actor and writer Jay Laga'aia, 62. He's best known for his role as Captain Typho in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Aside from the Star Wars series, Jay has also starred in several Australian television shows and was Judas in a 1994 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Catherine Laga'aia and Jay Laga'aia© Instagram

Her dad is very proud of her

The actor shared the trailer for the live-action Moana to his Instagram, writing: "It's been 3 years since this journey began for my family. It's with great pride that I get to share with the world the first trailer of the live action Moana movie starring Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen and introducing my daughter Catherine Laga’aia as Moana."

Catherine Laga'aia and her siblings© Instagram

Catherine has seven siblings

The actress is one of seven, with a step-brother named Jeremy. Her dad, Jay, married Sandra Jane Laga'aia in 1990. The couple went on to have seven children together, including Catherine. 

