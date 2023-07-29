I’m a TV Editor and these are my top picks for August 2023

There are so many shows out there that it's tough to know where to begin with something new - so I've had a look through the most exciting and interesting shows of August 2023 so you don't have to! If you love romance, drama, murder mysteries, sci-fi, family mysteries or period dramas, there is something in here for everyone to enjoy - happy watching!

Heartstopper season 2 - 4 August, Netflix

This warm, comforting bath of a show is back for round two as we follow Nick and Charlie as they deal with the trials and tribulations of their relationship. While season one was a cute will-they-won’t-they for our Charlie and his crush, this season takes things to another level as it looks at the complexities of sharing something as personal as your sexuality. It’s a truly kind show, and I think we could all do with a little more of that sometimes!

© Samuel Dore/Netflix Heartstopper season 2 is nearly here!

A Murder at the End of the World - 29 August, FX in US, Disney+ in UK

I think Emma Corrin and Brit Marlin are two of the most memorable and talented stars thanks to their roles in The Crown and The OA respectively, so throw Clive Owen and Harris Dickinson into the mix and you’ve got a show that I’m not missing for the world. I’m particularly keen since it has all the trappings of Knives Out: Glass Onion, and I can only rewatch that film so many times. In the upcoming show, Emma stars as Darby, an amateur sleuth who is invited to a retreat by a billionaire. When a guest is found dead, Darby is the person to solve the crime.

Murder at the End of the World still

The Winter King - 10 August, MGM+ in US, Date TBC, ITVX in UK

While I very rarely pick shows based on who is starring in them, Iain De Caestecker might be my exception to the rule. The deeply underrated star from Agents of SHIELD has landed on his feet with this one though, as he plays Arthur in a retelling of the classic Arthurian legend adapted from the bestselling novels by Bernard Cornwell. Meet all your favourites, Guinevere, Merlin, Mordred and Lancelot, as you’ve never seen them before.

The show is an adaptation from Bernard Cornwell

Ahsoka - Disney+ - 23 August, Disney+

We have our first Star Wars spin-off with a female lead, and who better than Rosario Dawson as the Jedi survivor, Ahsoka. The star was acclaimed when she made her debut in the role in The Mandalorian, and while I am a fairly light-hearted Star Wars fan (I haven’t seen any of the animations… or Andor…), I am fairly buzzing for this one. Particularly since you never know when Grogu might be showing up next!

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, 4 August, Amazon Prime Video

I love a book adaptation when it’s done really well, and this upcoming show is from the producers of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, so you know that it is in very good hands. The story follows a young girl who goes to live with her grandmother (played by Sigourney Weaver) following a terrible tragedy. There, she learns how to farm despite external distrust for her grandmother’s community - but also discovers dark secrets about her past. Intrigued?

© Hugh Stewart Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey

The Chosen One, 16 August, Netflix

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this story follows a young boy who wakes up one day to find out that he has the same powers as Jesus Christ. An unusual premise, yes, but this supernatural thriller, set in Mexico, feels very new and fresh - and I’m intrigued to see where it’s going to go.

© Carla Danieli/Netflix The Chosen One will be on Netflix

Only Murders in the Building season 3 - 31 August, Disney+

After a bit of a shaky start, I ended up enjoying Only Murders in the Building immensely. The murder mysteries that slowly unlock per episode are both clever and funny - but the unlikely friendship between Charles, Mabel and Oliver is the heart of this sweet series. It’ll also give you some serious wanderlust for New York City - which is as much a character as anyone. In season three, Paul Rudd is the new murder victim, and everyone is a suspect… including Meryl Streep.