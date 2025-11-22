Beloved BBC show announces break until 2026

As the year draws to a close, so too does the filming for the beloved BBC series, The Repair Shop, according to one of the show's stars, Will Kirk.

The antique furniture restorer, 40, shared a beautiful sunset photograph of the famous Repair Shop barn against a beautiful sunset sky. Alongside the photo, the dad-of-two wrote: "School's out. See you next year.

Will is a fan favourite on the show, and when he's not starring on our screens, he is at home with his gorgeous family, his wife, Polly Snowdon and their young daughter and baby son.

Will revealed filming has concluded for the year

The British star relocated with his family from Peckham, London, "about a year and a half ago," and moved into a Victorian house in the Surrey Hills, in Farnham. Talking about the exciting new chapter, he told the Scottish journalist that he "can't sit still" when it comes to renovating his new abode.

"I can't sit still, really. When I'm not in the barn, then I have to be making or doing something. So, that's the fireplace in our bedroom," he pointed out, while a video of his latest restoration played on-screen.

"All those bits there I got online second hand, all part of that don't throw away furniture culture [and] ethos. And they were really cheap, and they're authentic to the house as well, so I love getting hands-on."

© Instagram Will is currently rennovating his new home

According to the TV star, the move has helped him utilise the quality time he has with his family, with Will previously telling House Beautiful: "I spent 39 years in London, and I thought that's where everything was, but having kids changes your priorities," he told the publication. "Now we've got more space and fresher air. Home is becoming more important. When I'm not working and surrounded by people, it's where I can be with my family to switch off."

© Instagram Will and his wife , Polly, share two children

Will's off-camera career

Despite his relocation, Will still has a restoration shop in South London. Will set up his business in 2012, and works alongside a team of restorers who specialise in everything from "french polishing, wood carving and gilding to general cabinet making," according to his website.

Will is also a published author and an Ambassador of the Heritage Crafts Association and an Honorary Liveryman for Worshipful Company of Painters and Stainers.