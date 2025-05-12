Britain's Got Talent taken off air in surprise ITV schedule shake-up

ITV has confirmed a change to its weekend programming, with Britain’s Got Talent moving from its usual Saturday night slot.

The live semi-final will now air on Sunday, 19 May, to make way for ITV’s coverage of the FA Cup Final. The match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday afternoon, followed by a run of primetime entertainment.

The football fixture will kick off at 3pm and is expected to finish by 7.15pm. It will then be followed by Deal or No Deal: Celebrity Special, Beat the Chasers, and The 1% Club.

New broadcast time confirmed

Instead of airing on Saturday, the next Britain’s Got Talent semi-final will now take place on Sunday night from 7pm to 9pm.

ITV confirmed the change earlier this week, giving fans enough time to adjust their viewing plans.

The judging panel – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – will return as usual to decide who makes it to the final, alongside the public vote.

The live shows so far

Last weekend, Ping Pong Pang and opera singer Jasmine Rice were the latest acts to make it through to the final.

Bruno used his Golden Buzzer for Jasmine after her performance impressed both the judges and audience.

Ping Pong Pang earned their spot thanks to a public vote, continuing a trend of variety-style acts dominating the current series.

They now join fellow finalists including Olly Pearson, Vinnie McKee, Stacey Leadbeatter and The Blackouts in the race for the top prize.

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 will take home £250,000 and secure a performance at the Royal Variety Performance later this year, where they are expected to perform in front of King Charles.

Recent controversy

This year’s series has not been without backlash. The first semi-final in April received hundreds of complaints to Ofcom.

Acts including Auzzy Blood and Japanese performer Akira were criticised by some viewers for being "inappropriate for children".

Over 700 viewers contacted Ofcom about Auzzy's act, which featured him pushing a long needle through his face. Akira’s routine sparked further concern after his strip-style performance aired during the family-friendly timeslot.

Despite the controversy, neither act made it through to the final.

With the semi-finals continuing this week, viewers are already speculating about who could go all the way. The variety of performances this year has impressed the judges, who have praised the originality of several acts.

The final is expected to air later this month, although ITV has yet to confirm the exact date.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Sunday 19 May at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.