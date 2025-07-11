Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Britain's Got Talent faces major shake-up for big departure – report
Amanda Holden standing with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli© TalkbackThames/Shutterstock

Bruno Tonioli joined the judging panel in 2023

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Bruno Tonioli might be about to leave the Britain's Got Talent panel after just two years with the star's busy schedule reportedly creating several clashes.

Although there is no ill will for the star, due to the filming schedule for Britain's Got Talent, it's looking unlikely that the former Strictly Come Dancing judge will be able to make it work. A report in the Sun indicates that there's hopes that Simon Cowell will be able to convince the 69-year-old to stay with the show.

As well as his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, the choreographer is also one of the judges on America's Dancing with the Stars, which typically airs between September and November.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale - 3211" In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy." The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. The season 32 finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs TUESDAY, DEC. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. CARRIE ANN INABA, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images
Bruno's commitments might mean he leaves the show

Bruno was brought into the show in 2023 after previous judge David Walliams left the series following comments made by the star behind-the-scenes.

In November 2022, a leaked transcript was published in The Guardian that showed David making explicit and expletive comments about two contestants who had been auditioning on the show.

David Walliams in a brown suit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Bruno replaced David Walliams on the panel

In a statement, the children's author said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Possible replacements

If Bruno were to leave the show, the Sun reports that either Alan Carr or KSI are seen as the likely contenders for the spot. Alan was reportedly the runner-up to Bruno back in 2023, while KSI joined the show as a guest judge during some of this year's auditions.

Fans were delighted for KSI© ITV
Will KSI permanently join the panel?

Bruno has already revealed what he thinks of KSI, previously saying: "We're both young, attractive, multi-talented stars known the world over. Joking aside, I think KSI is fantastic — a real charming man full of energy. We attended the BRITs together too, which was a fabulous evening."

WATCH: Relive the moment KSI hit the Golden Buzzer

