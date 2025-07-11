Britain's Got Talent faces major shake-up for big departure – report

Bruno Tonioli might be about to leave the Britain's Got Talent panel after just two years with the star's busy schedule reportedly creating several clashes.

Although there is no ill will for the star, due to the filming schedule for Britain's Got Talent, it's looking unlikely that the former Strictly Come Dancing judge will be able to make it work. A report in the Sun indicates that there's hopes that Simon Cowell will be able to convince the 69-year-old to stay with the show.

As well as his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, the choreographer is also one of the judges on America's Dancing with the Stars, which typically airs between September and November.

© Getty Images Bruno's commitments might mean he leaves the show

Bruno was brought into the show in 2023 after previous judge David Walliams left the series following comments made by the star behind-the-scenes.

In November 2022, a leaked transcript was published in The Guardian that showed David making explicit and expletive comments about two contestants who had been auditioning on the show.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bruno replaced David Walliams on the panel

In a statement, the children's author said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Possible replacements

If Bruno were to leave the show, the Sun reports that either Alan Carr or KSI are seen as the likely contenders for the spot. Alan was reportedly the runner-up to Bruno back in 2023, while KSI joined the show as a guest judge during some of this year's auditions.

© ITV Will KSI permanently join the panel?

Bruno has already revealed what he thinks of KSI, previously saying: "We're both young, attractive, multi-talented stars known the world over. Joking aside, I think KSI is fantastic — a real charming man full of energy. We attended the BRITs together too, which was a fabulous evening."