5-part period drama with Bridgerton and The Diplomat stars looks 'spectacular'

Sky has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming five-part historical drama, Amadeus, and it looks like viewers are in for a treat this festive season. Will Sharpe, known for his roles in The White Lotus and Too Much, plays one of history's most iconic composers Wolfgang 'Amadeus' Mozart, alongside WandaVision's Paul Bettany as the renowned composer Antonio Salieri.

The trailer gives a glimpse at the two very different composers, with Mozart leading a hedonistic life surrounded by women and booze, while Salieri is devoutly religious. As Mozart's talent flourishes, Salieri becomes envious and the rivalry between the pair becomes increasingly intense.

© Adrienn Szabo Will Sharpe as Amadeus

Amadeus is definitely going on my watchlist this Christmas. Not only does the show boast an impressive cast, which includes The Diplomat's Rory Kinnear, Bridgerton's Hugh Sachs and The Guest star Gabrielle Creevy, but it's adapted by Joe Barton, who created Netflix's spy thriller Black Doves, which was a festive hit upon its release in December last year. Plus, the show is produced by Sky Studios, known for big budget hits such as The Day of the Jackal, alongside Two Cities Television, who are behind one of my favourite police dramas, Blue Lights. So it's safe to say that viewers are in safe hands with this one.

© Adrienn Szabo Paul Bettany as Salieri

What is Amadeus about?

The historical drama is billed as a "spectacular" reimagining from Peter Shaffer's award-winning stage play and follows the "meteoric rise and mythic downfall" of 18th-century composer Mozart and his destructive rivalry with envious court composer, Antonio Salieri.

The series comes over 40 years after director Miloš Forman's acclaimed 1984 film of the same name, which won eight Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

The synopsis reads: "When twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna, no longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift."

© Adrienn Szabo Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze

It continues: "Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God, Salieri vows to bring him down. What begins as professional rivalry turns into a deeply personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever."

© Sky UK Ltd Rory Kinnear as Emperor Joseph

When will Amadeus be released?

Viewers don't have much longer to wait as Amadeus arrives on Sky and the streaming service NOW on December 21.