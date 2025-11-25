'Incredible' 10-part police drama that hooked viewers is now available in the UK

Are you in the market for a new crime drama? There's an incredible ten-part police procedural now available to watch in the UK – and it's sure to have viewers hooked.

First released in Canada in 2024, Allegiance follows a rookie police officer fighting against a justice system that threatens to hold her and her family back. Caught between loyalty to her country, career and loved ones, Sabrina must confront her identity and sense of belonging within the force.

Created by Anar Ali, the show was renewed for a third season earlier this year and the first two episodes of season one are now available to watch in the UK on Sky, Virgin Media and NOW.

Fans of police dramas like Blue Lights, Blue Bloods and NCIS will love this one. As well as exploring the pressures faced by a new recruit in law enforcement, Allegiance examines identity politics and representation within the Sikh Punjabi community. After landing in the US, it became CBC's most-watched new series of 2023-24 and went on to receive eight Canadian Screen Award nominations, including Best Drama Series, making it well worth tuning into.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the new show.

© Darko Sikman,NBC Universal Supinder Wraich as Sabrina Sohal in Allegiance What have viewers said about Allegiance? The show has proven a hit with viewers, with one person writing on Instagram: "This is one of the best Canadian TV shows and police shows ever and this first episode did NOT disappoint!" Meanwhile, others were quick to celebrate the news that the show had been renewed for a season three. "Best news!! Season 2 was just incredible – highly recommend it to my friends," said one person, while a third added: "Yesssssss!! Absolutely love this show!! Such incredible actors and real Canadian stories and culture! It's important to tell our own stories. Can't wait for the new season!!"

© Darko Sikman What is Allegiance about? Dubbed a "high-octane US police procedural drama", Allegiance follows the life of Sabrina Sohal, the first woman in a long line of trailblazing Punjabi-Canadians in her family to join the Canadian Federal Police Corps. The show is filmed and set in Surrey, British Columbia.



© Darko Sikman Adolyn H. Dar plays Ishaan Sohal The synopsis reads: "But her world is turned upside down when her father, Ajeet Sohal, the Minister of Public Safety, is wrongfully arrested for treason on the day of her graduation from the country's top police academy. "Sabrina is shaken to her core. How could her father's loyalty be so easily doubted? The country she loves has now turned her world, family, and life upside down.

© Darko Sikman Enrico Colantoni, Naika Toussaint and Supinder Wraich "Sabrina already understands the limits of a flawed system whose defects are starkly apparent in her diverse community... but it's shocking to learn these flaws affect a man of her father's stature. His unjust arrest further ignites her desire to challenge inequity and fight for those who can't fight for themselves."



© Darko Sikman Who stars in Allegiance? Supinder Wraich (Sort Of) leads the show as Sabrina Sohal, while Stephen Lobo (Killbird) plays Ajeet Sohal and Enrico Colantoni (English Teacher) plays Vincent Brambilla. They're joined by Adolyn H. Dar (The Expanse) as Ishaan Sohal and Samer Salem (The Expanse) as Det. Zak Kalaini. Rounding out the cast are Brian Markinson, David Cubitt, Toby Levins, Lachlan Quarmby, Melanie Papalia, Sonia Dhillon Tully, Andres Joseph, Crystal Balint and Jake Foy.

The remaining eight episodes of Allegiance will air in the UK on U&alibi every Thursday and will be available to watch on demand on Sky, Virgin Media and NOW afterwards.