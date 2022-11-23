Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd shares details of new Peta Jane Beauty launch Peta has been on stage performing her entire life

Dancing with the Stars professional Peta Murgatroyd has been on stage performing her entire life, so it made total sense when she launched her new line Peta Jane Beauty with a tanning product - the staple of any dancer's beauty bag.

Now, less than two years after the brand hit the market and became a QVC success, Peta has added several new products including a Tanning Mitt and Coffee Scrub. She spoke with HELLO! about the brand, finding the right products for sensitive skin and which celebrity friend gives her the best advice.

WATCH: Peta Murgatroyd launches Peta Jane Beauty

Why did you decide to first launch a tanning line?

Peta: "I’ve been training as a professional dancer for years and years in a competitive performance industry, and there was never a tanning product on the market that could really look great on the stage but also great in real life while walking down the street - and that means not being orange.

"So I wanted to create a range of products that suited the everyday person and the dancer, and we did it. We have a beautiful brown color that never goes orange. It dries quickly. It has a pleasant, floral scent to it."

Peta has added several new products

What is Peta Jane doing that is revolutionary and makes it unique in a crowded field?

Peta: "It is crowded, but I do find that we have very few ingredients - I have read the backs of many tanning labels and some of them have almost double the ingredients that we have. Those added extras, the added scents, all of that builds up on your skin, and many people have allergic reactions to certain oils and scents.

"I grew up with a lot of sensitive skin issues, like psoriasis, so I really wanted to make a product that was as clean as we can get it. So I do feel like we have kind of revolutionized that part of it. The fact that we dry so quickly as well is a game changer; you no longer have to walk around the kitchen naked."

How do we use the new Peta Jane beauty coffee scrub so we make the most of the benefits?

Peta: "You can scrub once or twice a week, and you can use the scrub to exfoliate some of the tan off.

"I think that the greatest benefit is to exfoliate before you tan, especially the dry areas that build up skin cells like the elbows, the knees, wrists, and around the ankle area, and the coffee scrub won't leave that super oily residue. It's going to leave your skin feeling just renewed and fresh."

The mitt is one of the new products, $16

Which of your friends do you rely on the most for honest feedback?

Peta: "I would say Sharna Burgess, absolutely. My husband Maksim as well, he doesn't self-tan a lot, but I definitely tested it out on him and he thought the drying time was absolutely incredible."

What is next for Peta Jane?

Peta: "Well, as you know, there's a ton of celebrity makeup brands out there but I would like to really venture into that, and to have a bronzer. And also a lip gloss line to accompany the bronzing palette - so you have the bronzed body, you have a bronzed face, and you can put a bit of lip gloss on.

"That would be the next step, and more body care - body wash and other exfoliators and moisturizers."

Peta first launched the line in 2021

Skincare is intrinsically linked to lifestyle, what is the first change you would tell people to make to improve their lifestyle?

Peta: "Keep it simple. I feel like there's just so many unnecessary steps out there. Some people say eye cream is unnecessary - I don't think it's unnecessary, but I don't feel like you need 10 seconds underneath your moisturizer or capped off with another serum on top of your moisturizer.

"You know, I don't think people really have time for that. People are on the go - you don't want to be in the bathroom 30 minutes fixing their face every morning. So I think the best option would be to keep it simple and keep it to three or four products."

What are the brands that you particularly love?

Peta: "I have very sensitive skin, so I love the brand Simple, that's really the only line that I can use. I also just bought Kim Kardashian's new skincare line SKKN and I'm actually blown away. She has done an incredible job, nothing has irritated my skin. Everything is gentle; she has a higher hyaluronic acid, and her Vitamin C serum doesn't leave me with any rashes or tingling. Amazing money spent."

