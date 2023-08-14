Derek Hough gets candid about sister Julianne Hough's return to DWTS, upcoming wedding

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC this year with Julianne and Alfonso Ribeiro as hosts

Come Fall, Dancing with the Stars will be shimmying back to our screens with season 32, returning to ABC after a brief (and poorly received) detour to Disney+ the previous year.

Derek Hough, a full-time judge on the show since season 29 and a record six-time winner, is slated to return alongside fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

This season will also be the first since Tyra Banks announced she would be stepping down as host after three seasons, with the spot going to former pro and guest judge Julianne Hough, Derek's sister, who will co-host alongside season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro.

VIDEO: Step Into…the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

The professional dancer and choreographer, 38, opened up in a new interview with Variety about the show's upcoming season, and got real about having his sister there alongside him every day.

Any notion of a sibling rivalry is out the window, however, as Derek had nothing but praise for his younger sister. "Jules is such an important part of the show," he gushed.

MORE: Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough reveals why Len Goodman's death was so shocking

"She was there from the early years and [became] the first double champ. She really set a standard early on. She can speak from the experience of being on the show [as a pro and judge]. She's going to add a lot of value. It's gonna be fantastic."

© Getty Images Derek had nothing but gushing praise for his sister Julianne

Julianne was introduced as a pro dancer and choreographer on the show's fourth season back in 2007, which she won, and picked up the Mirrorball trophy once again the following year, the first two-time winner in the show's history. She remained as a pro until season eight.

DISCOVER: Dancing with the Stars judges' net worths compared: from Len Goodman to Julianne Hough

The 35-year-old has returned as a guest judge several times since then and was part of the permanent judging panel from seasons 19-24. This is her first time serving as the show's co-host.

© Getty Images Julianne has served on the judging panel in the past as well

Derek, meanwhile, first made a cameo in season four alongside Julianne before joining as a pro in season five that same year, remaining till season 23 (while skipping season 12). He won six times and was a finalist three additional times.

MORE: Derek Hough makes unexpected revelation concerning upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert

In his interview, he also provided a glimpse into what else kept him busy besides preparing for DWTS 32 – his upcoming nuptials to fiancée and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert.

© Getty Images Derek is returning for his fourth season as a judge

While he didn't say much, he teased: "The wedding – that's a whole production in and of itself. It feels like we're planning two tours, two shows!"

MORE: Derek Hough's baby plans with fiancée Hayley Erbert – all we know

When asked whether he would ever consider leaving behind the judges' panel to return to the ballroom himself for a seventh shot at the title, he remained noncommittal but open to the idea.

© Getty Images "The wedding – that's a whole production in and of itself. It feels like we're planning two tours, two shows!"

"I feel like I've done that: I really squeezed the juice out of that, if you will," Derek explained. "I love being a judge. I never say never because at the end of the day, I love to entertain, I love to perform and if it is something that audiences want to see… Never say never."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.