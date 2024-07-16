Dancing with the Stars season 33 – start date, presenters and rumored line-up

Dancing with the Stars will be returning in the fall with Disney confirming on May 17 that the long-running dancing competition would be returning for its 33rd season.

Last season was tinged with sadness following the death of long-time judge Len Goodman, and while he will still be missed, it also featured the full-time hosting debuts of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, who no doubt will continue to put their own stamp on the beloved show.

But with the airdate still months off, here's all you need to know about the fall staple…

Airdate

While Disney has confirmed that the show would be returning in the fall, an official airdate is yet to be confirmed. Usually the show starts around mid-September, so we imagine this will still be the case.

As for where DWTS will be airing, fans can expect to catch it on Disney+ and ABC, with episodes available to watch on Hulu the following day.

Presenters and judges

While no official announcements have been made, it can be assumed that Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning in their presenters roles while judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning as well.

We can also expect a whole host of guest judges to share their thoughts. Last season featured the likes of Mandy Moore, Billy Porter and even Michael Strahan.

Professional dancers

We're still waiting on an announcement of the official line-up of dancers. Last year, the professional line-up consisted of Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvinstev, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Koko Iwasaki and Rylee Arnold.

Long-time professional Witney Carson missed last season as she welcomed a baby girl, but it's unknown whether she'll be making her return to the show this season. Lindsay Arnold is also a possible returnee, sitting out on season 31 as she started her own family and missing the last season due to her "intense schedule".

Rumored contestants

Of course, the main pull of DWTS is its celebrity contestants, but who has been pulled in to take part on the show? While we don't know the official names, there have been plenty thrown around in the rumor mill.

One of the main rumors is Tom Sandoval, the ex-partner of season 32's third place Ariana Madix. Former professional Cheryl Burke said she wouldn't be "shocked" to see the Vanderpump Rules star on the show. Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Sutton Stracke has reportedly already signed a contract for the upcoming season.

Actor and singer Jesse McCartney has also been named as a potential contestant following his appearance on The Masked Singer, while judge Derek Hough teased that either David or Victoria Beckham could make an appearance. Alongside a post of the pair dancing, the star teased: "Are @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham getting ready for @dancingwiththestars? How about a couples salsa night you two??"

Survivor and Traitors star Parvati Shallow has also been rumored after DWTS added some of her videos to their favorites list. Fans have also called for Stephen A. Smith following his selfie with Val, however the star has previously rubbished reports he would appear on the show.