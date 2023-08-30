Dancing with the Stars 2023: All you need to know – judges, hosts and rumored line-up

We can't wait for the return of Dancing with the Stars, with the popular dancing show serving as the perfect antitdote to the cooler months in the run-up to Christmas.

But this series the familiar show is going to be having a lot of changes. Popular long-time dances have sadly departed from the show, alongside long-term judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of last season before sadly passing away. Host Tyra Banks has also joined the list of departures from the show, so with so many changes what's happening with this season? Read on and you can find out...

Who will be hosting Dancing with the Stars?

© David Livingston

Despite the departure of Tyra Banks, fans can still count on familiar faces as Alfonso Ribeiro will be taking over as the main host. And his new co-host is none other than Julianne Hough who was a dancer on the show for five seasons and has also served as a judge for five seasons, alongside a series of guest appearances.

The popular dancer will be taking over Alfonso's previous role as she will interview celebrity contestants following their performances. Speaking to Variety, Julianne shared: "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Who will be judging on Dancing with the Stars?

© Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars has at many times run with either three or four judges, and with the departure of head judge Len Goodman from the panel, the show will revert to just having three judges for the upcoming season. Derek Hough, who became a judge on the show in the 29th series, will serve as Len's replacement as head judge.

Who will be competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars?

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The full line-up won't be known until September, 13 when it will be revealed on Good Morning America, however, some names have already slipped through the net. Back in July it was confirmed that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be joining the show. The news was confirmed by Derek in a fun Instagram clip alongside the 38-year-old.

On August 21, it was revealed that The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson would be joining the line-up. In a TikTok video uploaded by ABC, she was seen strutting through the studios. How exciting!

The show doesn't comment on rumors surrounding contestants, however, one hot rumor that has been circulating is that Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino could be lined up for the show. The 55-year-old is known for roles in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and her Oscar-winning performance in Mighty Aphrodite. Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has also been rumored after she shared a video of her dancing with DWTS pro Sasha Farber.

Which dancers will be returning?

© Eric McCandless

13 professional dancers have confirmed to be returning including Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvinstev, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Koko Iwasaki, Louis van Amstel, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

However, sadly three dancers have confirmed that they have left the show. Cheryl Burke confirmed her retirement at the end of last season, calling it the "hardest decision" of her life. Three-time champion Mark Ballas also confirmed her would be leaving the show, sharing on tour: "So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

More recently, Witney Carson, who finished in third place last season, also confirmed that she would not be back on the show. She confirmed the news in a TikTok video, revealing that she was planning to focus on her growing family, with the star welcoming a second child back in May. "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she explained.

When will Dancing with the Stars be returning?

© Getty Images

The return date for the show is currently unconfirmed, but we can expect it to begin airing in the fall.

Where can I watch Dancing with the Stars?

© Getty Images

Last season, the show was only available on Disney+, but while it will continue airing on the streaming platform, it will also be returning to its spiritual home of ABC. And if you miss the episode, it will be available on Hulu the following day.