Nicole Kidman to star in 'chilling' 8-part crime thriller based on bestseller – here's why I'll be watching

Prime Video has revealed a first look at its new forensic crime thriller, Scarpetta, based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling Kay Scarpetta book series – and it's immediately going on my 2026 watchlist.

The eight-part series, which has been described as "gripping" and "chilling", sees "iconic literary character" Dr. Kay Scarpetta finally brought to life on-screen by Nicole Kidman, over 30 years after the release of Cornwell's debut novel, which has sold over 120 million copies worldwide.

I am already counting the days until the release of Scarpetta in March next year. While the seriously stacked cast, which features Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), is enough to make me tune in, I know viewers are in for a compelling watch with Liz Sarnoff at the helm as showrunner and writer, who has producer and writer credits on award-winning dramas Lost and Barry. Plus, I'm very intrigued by the intricate plot, which is told across two timelines and sees Scarpetta investigate a gruesome murder whilst also delving into the psychological toll of pursuing justice.

If you're equally as intrigued, keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The same production company behind Big Little Lies produces Scarpetta

© Connie Chornuk/Prime The series follows medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta What is Scarpetta about? The series follows "unrelenting" medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who with "skilled hands and an unnerving eye", is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. The synopsis continues: "Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs. The series is told across two timelines, from Scarpetta's early career as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to the present day, when she returns to her hometown and resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. The synopsis reads: "As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built."

© Connie Chornuk/Prime Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay Scarpetta and Dorothy Farinelli Who stars in Scarpetta? Starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay Scarpetta and Dorothy Farinelli respectively, are Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson. Other cast members include Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters in the earlier timeline, respectively.

© Connie Chornuk/Prime The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Kidman's Blossom Films, Curtis' Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects Meet the production team The series is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, which is behind a number of hit dramas including Big Little Lies and Lioness, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, whose recent star-studded productions include The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck, and the Idris Elba-starring action comedy Heads of State, with Blumhouse Television in association with Kidman's Blossom Films, Curtis' Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.