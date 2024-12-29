Babygirl viewers all saying the same thing about Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller

Moviegoers have given their verdict on Babygirl, the new erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson.

The movie, which premiered in US cinemas on Christmas Day and comes to the UK on 10 January, follows Romy Mathis [Kidman], the powerful CEO of a tech company, who puts her career and family life on the line when she embarks on a steamy affair with her much younger intern [Dickinson].

Directed by Halina Reijn, the movie explores the complexities of power dynamics and sexuality in the workplace.

It's safe to say the film has gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the steamy drama on social media. One person penned: "Idk how to explain but even though babygirl is of course an erotic movie it was so well balanced with vulnerability which usually these type of movies lack and that's why it was so captivating for me," while another remarked: "Babygirl is a revelation. LOVED this movie."

© Babygirl Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in Babygirl

A third fan wrote: "A steamy, thought-provoking erotic thriller. @halinareijn's Babygirl is a provocative, raw, sharp, sexy, & captivating film that paints a portrait of desire, power, infidelity, & fantasy with some truly incredible performances. A great 2024 film to end the year," while another hailed it as the "movie of the year".

Many viewers applauded leading lady Nicole's compelling performance, with one person writing: "Nicole Kidman is raw, fearless and sensational," while another also praised her co-star Harris, adding: "Watched #Babygirl and I'm in awe of Nicole Kidman. Give her any role and she'll nail it to perfection. Harris Dickinson did match her energy so well, I was gobsmacked by their sizzling chemistry."

For those yet to watch the film, here's the official synopsis: "A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern."

Ahead of its release, Nicole called the film the most "exposing" of her career. "I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this," said the 57-year-old. "I just work with abandonment. […] A lot of the themes in my movies have been explored through the lens of sexuality. I've not eliminated that or tried to pretend it isn't there. […] That’s vulnerable, but I'm never going to shy away from that to my dying day.

Will you be watching Babygirl?

"I'll place myself in a vulnerable position, and see where that takes me," she told IndieWire.

Babygirl is available to watch in theaters in the US and Canada. The movie comes to the UK on 10 January.