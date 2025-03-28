Holland viewers are saying the same thing about Nicole Kidman's new thriller

Prime Video's new thriller Holland arrived on our screens on Thursday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new movie.

Nicole Kidman stars as teacher and homemaker Nancy Vandergroot, who lives in the picturesque, tulip-filled town of Holland, Michigan, with her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen) and son Harry (Jude Hill). But her world begins to fall apart when Nancy and her colleague Dave (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover that their picture-perfect life is anything but.

© Courtesy of Prime Nicole Kidman plays wife and teacher Nancy in Holland

While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, the early reaction from fans has been positive.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the "slow-burn" thriller.

One person penned: "I absolutely loved Holland. Nicole Kidman is always fabulous in thrillers," while another added: "I just finished @nicolekidman movie Holland and it was really good. It had my heart in my throat. Nicole, you need to do more thrillers."

© Courtesy of Prime Matthew Macfadyen plays a community pillar husband, Fred

A third viewer remarked: "It's a treat for those who love tensed, slow and suspenseful mystery story. The story builds up slowly, but how the tension adds on is so intense."

Others praised the performances of leading stars Nicole and Matthew, with one person writing: "Holland is not at all what you expect... It's a great slow burn of a thriller that takes a sharp and exciting turn for the third act. Nicole Kidman & Matthew Macfadyen are incredible, to no one's surprise. I had a blast!"

© Courtesy of Prime Fans have praised the "slow-burn" thriller

Another encouraged others to tune in. "Do me a favor, put this on your watchlist #HOLLANDMovie," they penned, while one fan gave the movie five out of five stars.

For those yet to watch Holland, which is directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), it's billed as a "wildly unpredictable thriller" which sees Nancy Vandergroot's picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband and son in idyllic Holland tumble into a twisted tale.

© Courtesy of Prime Gael García Bernal plays Nancy's colleague, Dave

The synopsis continues: "Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems."

Ahead of the film's release, director Mimi said she considered Nicole's role in 1995's To Die For as a source of inspiration for Holland's Nancy.

"She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while," she told PEOPLE. "She is so funny, so deeply funny."

Holland is available to stream on Prime Video.