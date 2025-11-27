Watch: Viewers can't wait to see 'incredible' star-studded crime thriller after trailer drops

Calling all crime thriller fans! There's a new star-studded comedy movie on the way – and by the looks of the trailer, it might just be one for your watchlist.

How to Make a Killing is inspired by Robert Hamer's beloved 1949 British crime classic Kind Hearts and Coronets. The new film follows Becket Redfellow, the son of an heiress who was disowned by his family at birth. When his mother dies, Becket becomes determined to reclaim the fortune he believes is rightfully his – by whatever violent means necessary.

Written by John Patton Ford (Emily the Criminal) and led by Hollywood's rising star Glen Powell with Margaret Qualley (Maid, Poor Things), the movie is set to land in cinemas early next year.

Kind Hearts and Coronets came out over 75 years ago in 1949 and received excellent critical acclaim, earning a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and was included in Time's top 100 films in 2005. So the fact that it's being reimagined by two of Hollywood's most up-and-coming stars, Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley, promises to be an epic watch.

© Getty Images Kind Hearts and Coronets came out in 1949

Plus, who doesn't love a story about a down-on-his-luck orphan willing to go to extreme lengths to restore his fortune?

Here's everything we know so far about How to Make a Killing.

What have viewers said about How to Make a Killing?

After the trailer dropped, viewers were quick to take to Instagram to show their love for the upcoming movie, with one viewer noting: "This looks incredible," while another said: "Looking forward to this! Patiently waiting until February. Appreciate your awesomeness @glenpowell."

Another viewer said: "Looks like an absolutely terrific update of Kind Hearts and Coronets. And I am all for it," while a fourth penned: "I've been waiting for this film for far too long and it's finally coming. I'm seated and I'm not moving until February."

What is How to Make a Killing about?

While the story is set in the world of the American elite, production actually took place in Cape Town, South Africa, which doubled for the opulent estates of the Redfellow dynasty. The movie tells the story of Becket Redfellow (Powell), the son of Mary, an heiress to the grand Redfellow estate.

The synopsis continues: "When she passes away, impoverished and alone, Becket decides to make good on her belief that he is destined for greatness, no matter how evil he might need to be to achieve it.

"Ruthlessly determined to get back what Mary always said was stolen from him, Becket hatches a murderous scheme to eliminate the seven Redfellow relatives who stand between him and his inheritance. Can money buy happiness?

"As the heirs fall one by one, in a series of deliciously imaginative accidents, Becket is pretty sure it can. But he must also navigate his relationship with his loving girlfriend, Ruth (Jessica Henwick), for whom money means nothing, and the increasing attentions of Julia (Qualley), a flirtatious old flame from the past, for whom it most definitely does."

Who stars in How to Make a Killing?

The film is led by Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick), who stars opposite Margaret Qualley (Maid, Poor Things) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery).

Rounding out the cast are Zach Woods (The Office), Topher Grace (The Waterfront), Bill Camp (Sirens) and Ed Harris (The Truman Show).

A24 will release the film in the US on 20 February 2026, while a UK release date is yet to be announced.