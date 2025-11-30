The Young and the Restless star shares his take on character's gruesome death to join rival soap

In July, a shocking character death rocked The Young and the Restless' Genoa City, with Phillip "Chance" Chancellor being shot to death after first debuting on the CBS soap in 1988.

Conner Floyd, 33, was the last person to play Chance, meeting his end while on a trip to France with Cane Ashby, with fans left stunned by the loss and the seeming end to the Chancellor legacy.

© Getty Images Conner Floyd exited "The Young and the Restless" in July with the death of his character

Behind the scenes, however, Conner is making his move beyond Genoa to Salem, set to debut in Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera, taking over the role of Billy Flynn. Coincidentally, Billy played Cane, and it was in his arms that Chance breathed his last.

"He went out like a hero," Conner told People of his reaction to his character's death. "They didn't have a funeral or anything, but that's okay," although quipped about the one thing you can never guarantee on a soap opera: death.

© Getty Images Chance's death marked the possible end of the Chancellor legacy

"You never know, he could come back," he teased. "You never know in daytime — you never know. No one's ever dead, right?" While that prospect still remains a thought, he did share his pride in the way his character "went out" in response to fan complaints. "I thought Chance went out the way he'd want to go out. So if they're salty about it, I guess we're doing something right."

He paid tribute to his work as Chance, which began in 2021, on social media after the episode with his death aired on July 28. "It's been real GC. What a ride. I have truly been blessed to call myself a citizen of Genoa City," he penned on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Young & The Restless clip: a car crash interrupts Abby and Devon's wedding

"To share the stage with so many talented and hard working actors, creatives and crew members. This is without a doubt a special place," he continued. "I'm grateful to have been a part of such an iconic piece of art that has lasted through the decades and that has such a stellar, die hard fan base."

Conner concluded: "Thank you for accepting me. Chance will always have a close place in my heart. He's taught me a lot and I'll miss him dearly. It's been an absolute honor to represent the Chancellor legacy. Detective Chancellor, over and out."

© Getty Images He will take over the role of Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives"

Chance, the son of Nina Webster and Phillip Chancellor III, made his debut in 1988, played until 2001 by child actors (the last of those being eventual You star Penn Badgley). He returned in 2009, played by John Driscoll, until 2011. He then returned in 2019, played by Donny Boaz, until Conner took over in 2021 until Chance's death.

Of course, being able to work with Billy, whose role on NBC's Days he'll be taking over, on The Young and the Restless ensured that Conner's transition across soaps was quite seamless. "I got to work with Billy the last two months I was at Y&R," the actor continued.

© Getty Images "But [it was] a lot easier than going into Y&R because now I know the pace, and so now I know the lay of the land."

"And so he kind of gave me the Spark Notes on how everything works here, and that was very helpful," he told People. "But [it was] a lot easier than going into Y&R because now I know the pace, and so now I know the lay of the land."