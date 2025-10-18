Greg Rikaart and husband make very rare public appearance with their son Montgomery

The Days of our Lives actor Greg Rikaart made a very rare appearance on the red carpet at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17. The 48-year-old attended the awards with his husband Robert Sudduth and their nine-year-old son, Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth. The adorable family showed up in style – with Greg in a classic black suit, Robert in an all black ensemble, and little Montgomery wore a navy blue suit and a skeleton black t-shirt, a nod to Halloween season.

Greg and the Days of our Lives cast were prepared for a big night at the Daytime Emmys. The actor was nominated for his portrayal of Leo Stark on the soap in the Lead Performance category. In a bittersweet moment, Greg lost to his Days of our Lives co-star, Paul Telfer, who won for playing Xander Kiriakis.

But, the night wasn't just about winning for Greg. He was there to celebrate with his husband and their son. Nine years ago, the couple welcomed their son via their "trooper of a surrogate." Greg announced Montgomery's birth to his 88.5k Instagram followers, writing: "We fight hate, fear, bigotry, homophobia and injustice in the world with love, intellect and enlightenment. In the truest and most pure definitions of the latter words, it is with full hearts that Rob and I take great pride in introducing our son, Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth."

© Getty Images Greg and his family on the red carpet

The couple welcomed their son in 2016, a year after they tied the knot in a ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. They started dating in 2005. Robert is an actor, producer, and writer in the entertainment industry, with credits like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Desperate Housewives, and Veronica Mars.

© Getty Images Robert and Greg have been together for 20 years

Greg has been a staple of daytime television for years, but his appearance at the Daytime Emmy Awards with his son Montgomery was a first. The actor shares snippets of his life as a dad to Instagram, but seems to keep his private life private. Greg got his start on daytime television as Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless. He was a series regular from 2003 to 2017, and since then has a recurring role.

© Getty Images Greg has been nominated twice for his portrayal of Leo Stark

"Where I got lucky with Kevin was that the role was originally supposed to be for a 10 or 20-episode arc," Greg told People. "It felt like a win-win to just go and do a month or two on a soap." Of course, his run on Y&R didn't last a few months. He continued: "Once I got there, it didn't matter what anybody else had said. I had drank the Kool-Aid and was just happy to have a job."

© Getty Images Beyond soaps, Greg makes guest appearances on shows like Modern Family

In 2018, the actor made his first appearance on Days of Our Lives as Leo Stark. He also starred in the limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and the TV movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. Since becoming a daytime actor, Greg has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmys, winning one.