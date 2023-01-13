All you need to know about The Traitors US The Traitors was one of the biggest shows of 2022

The Traitors was one of the biggest shows to come out of 2022 thanks to its chaotic premise and addictive viewing.

The British version of the murder mystery-style reality show, which was inspired by the Dutch show of the same name, aired at the end of last year and swiftly became a huge hit with over 28 million streams online. Now, viewers in the UK can look forward to watching the US version. The US edition began airing in the States on Peacock on 12 January 2023, but now the BBC have acquired the rights to the episode.

Ahead of watching the series, keep reading to find out all you need to know, and check out the teaser clip below...

WATCH: See a first-look glimpse of The Traitors US

Loading the player...

How can I watch The Traitors US?

For those watching in the US, the programme is being aired on Peacock. However, viewers in the UK will be able to tune in thanks to BBC acquiring the rights from NBC. The ten-episode boxset of The Traitors US lands on BBC iPlayer from Friday 13 January – that's our weekend plans sorted!

If you prefer to watch the show on live TV, then BBC Three and BBC One will also be airing the series across a number of weeks in mid-late January and February. Two episodes will be shown on BBC One every Wednesday night at 10:40 pm from 25 January, while BBC Three will air three episodes a week for three weeks kicking off on the 24 January, so there's plenty of opportunities to tune in and not miss out!

MORE: The Traitors' star Wilfred talks mistake that cost him jackpot prize - exclusive

MORE: The Traitors: how to apply to go on show

The Traitors US is now available to watch on the iPlayer

Who are the cast of The Traitors US?

The Traitors US differs slightly from the UK version in that it features a batch of contestants who are no strangers to TV. The cast includes a number of reality stars who have appeared in hugely popular shows before such as Below Deck, The Bachelor and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and we definitely think you'll recognise some of them!

The famous faces taking part include: Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette); Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills); Cirie Fields (Survivor); Cody Calafiore (Big Brother); Kate Chastain (Below Deck); Kyle Cooke (Summer House); Rachel Reilly (Big Brother); Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset); Ryan Lochte (Olympian); Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

Meanwhile, the names of the civilians taking part are as follows: Christian De La Torre; Michael Davidson; Andie Thurmond; Quentin Jiles; Shelbe Rodriguez; Geraldine Moreno; Robert 'Bam' Nieves; Anjelica Conti; Azra Valani; Amanda Clark.

There is a mix of reality stars and civilians on the US edition

Who is the host of The Traitors US?

British viewers were loving seeing Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman act as host for The Traitors, and we think the US version have a host who is just as iconic: Alan Cumming.

The multiple award-winning Scottish actor will be an instantly recognisable face to viewers thanks to his many roles in films and TV shows such as Spy Kids, The Good Wife, Emma, Burlesque, Schmigadoon, and more.

He's also famed for his work on the stage. On Broadway, he won huge acclaim for his role as the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret – for which he won a Tony Award.

Alan Cumming is the host of The US version

Where is The Traitors US set?

Alan Cumming will feel right at home while hosting the murder mystery programme as, like the British version, the cast and crew of The Traitors US headed to Scotland. The show takes place in the Scottish Highlands at Ardross Castle, a 19th century venue 25 miles north of Inverness.

What else is there to know about The Traitors US?

The premise of The Traitors US is the same as the UK version. Twenty-two contestants will gather together in the hope of bagging some serious cash. But, amongst the Faithfuls are a number of Traitors. It's the Faithfuls' job to seek out the Traitors to prevent them from stealing the money, but with many good liars amongst them, will the Faithfuls be fooled?

The US show used the same Scottish location as the UK version

"Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game," reads the synopsis.

"If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.