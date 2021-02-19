It's a Sin's Lydia West's London home is a botanical haven The Pink Palace might be fun, but Lydia's home is oh-so cool

Lydia West's It's a Sin character, Jill Baxter, may call the Pink Palace home, but in real-life the actress lives in an ultra-cool apartment in London.

The star, who shot to fame in BBC's Years and Years, was born in Islington and has now settled not so far away in Hackney.

Lydia doesn't reveal too much of her home to her social media fans, however, her Instagram feed has given everyone a few glimpses into her stylish living quarters.

While taking a selfie to show off her very chic monochrome outfit, Lydia allowed her 84k followers to see inside her modern house. Her contemporary hallway features pale wooden flooring, white doors with silver hardware, and a very large mirror to create the illusion of more space.

Lydia West lives in a modern flat in London

The star's open plan living area was shown off when she snapped this picture of her many birthday gifts as she celebrated in summer. The room, which is painted entirely in white, has multiple windows allowing the space to be drenched in light.

Lydia has a television set mounted on the wall and a large wooden dining table for entertaining. However, during the pandemic, she used it as a gardening bench instead, tending to her lovely greenery.

Lydia used her dining table to showcase her plants

In another image of the same space, Lydia revealed that she has a retro turntable in her flat that sits pride of place on a vintage-style dresser. She also unveiled many more plants, proving she has quite the collection!

Speaking to Elle, Lydia touched upon living in Hackney by explaining that it was where she bumped into I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. Clearly, this London borough is a hotbed for acting talent!

The actress has quirky tastes with a vintage record player

Channel 4's hit drama It's a Sin is set in London during the AIDS crisis of the eighties, but the show was actually mostly filmed in the streets of Manchester, meaning actors such as Olly Alexander and Lydia had to travel up north from their London homes for shooting commitments.

