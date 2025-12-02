I'm a Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's private family life – including the truth behind his famous accent

Fans have been loving First Dates star Tom Read Wilson on this series of I'm a Celebrity thanks to his warm personality and unique voice, which he credits to his father. However, the star will have some explaining to do when he leaves the jungle.

During a previous appearance on hit Channel 4 panel show, 8 Out of 10 Cats, the star revealed that his parents met when his father was 34 and his mother was 18. He also shared how his father was a teacher at the school where she was studying.

However, Tom's father, Crispin, has said that this story is "factually incorrect" and that Tom would be able to offer the correct version when he leaves the I'm a Celebrity jungle later this week.

MailOnline reports Crispin as saying: "I taught English for some years at Bradfield College. Tom's grandfather taught French there. Tom never went to school there but grew up in a house on the campus. His mother, Juliette, never went to school there but grew up in a (different) house on the campus. Some time after Juliette left school when she was 20 and at college she started a relationship with me. In May 1986 we married and in November 1986 Tom was born."

Sadly, Tom's parents are no longer together. Speaking about his bond with them, the 39-year-old said: "I'm very close to my parents, but sadly they are now separated and my dad has remarried. My mum is a French teacher and a wonderful, zesty, rather naughty character."

Tom has also credited his father with his vocal tones, telling rapper Aitch during their time in the jungle: "He was an English teacher, and he made it into stories all the time… I'm not a poet at all but I love the lyricism of it all."

© Instagram Tom's father said his son would set the record straight

Tom's original story

During his appearance on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Tom said: "My father was an English teacher and that's how I happened. My maternal grandfather taught at the same school and sometimes the eldest girls of the faculty would date the youngest teachers."

Confused, team captain Rob Beckett asked: "So your dad was a teacher there and your mum was a child there?", to which Tom replied: "Well she was 18, coming of age. He was 16 years her senior." He added that he had "never really thought about it".

© Instagram Tom is close to his parents

Partner

During his time in the jungle, Tom revealed that he is single. He told Lisa Riley that he was good at finding men, but not "keeping them". Putting on a 'butch' voice, he then joked that fellow campmate Kelly Brook would be his ideal woman.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tom opened up about his relationship status to Lisa

Speaking to PinkNews in 2018 about his ideal partner, the star explained: "I want my partner to be radically different to me on every possible level. I always say I don't physically have a type except radically different to me because I always think two-thirds of beauty lies in fascination.

"I think there's something beautiful in that post-coital moment where you look at someone and think, 'How are you put together? I could spend the rest of my life mapping your face because it's so different to my own.'"