I'm a Celebrity: Nigel Farage's private home life with wife and four children

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday evening for a new series and with it comes a fresh line-up of famous names heading into the jungle. This year's series of the reality show will see the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes and Nella Rose all heading Down Under to live in camp and take part in many bushtucker trials.

Another well-known, and perhaps controversial, name taking part this year is former UKIP politician and GB News presenter Nigel Farage. Viewers have expressed many thoughts about the ex-politician taking part in the ITV programme, particularly following the show's decision to bring former Health Secretary Matt Hancock onto the show last year.

Get a first look at I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023

Opinions aside, however, here's more about Nigel's home life.

Who is Nigel Farage married to?

Nigel Farage is married to Kirsten Mehr. Kirsten is the former politician's second wife and the pair got married in 1999, two years after his divorce from his first wife, Gráinne Hayes.

Nigel and Kirsten are said to have met in Germany in the mid-1990s while Kirsten, who was born in Hamburg, was also working in government.

Although it's thought that they are still married, in 2017 it was reported that Nigel and his second wife had separated and had been living apart "for years". According to the Sun, Kirsten was photographed at the time without her wedding ring before later revealing in a statement that the former politician had moved out of their home in Kent "a while ago".

There were also allegations reported in the newspaper that Nigel had started living with a French politician in London, where he also has a residence.

MORE: Nigel Farage abandoned in the outback in first I’m a Celebrity sneak peek

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing as Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn goes on I'm A Celeb

© Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA/Shutterstock Kirsten Farage, German-born Wife of the Ukip Leader Nigel Farage at the United Kingdom Independence Party (ukip) Spring Conference in Margate Kent Britain 27 February 2015

Nigel's first wife

Prior to his marriage with Kirsten, Nigel was married to Gráinne Hayes, whom he met when they were in their early 20s. They married in 1988 and were together over ten years before their divorce in 1999.

Nigel's children

Nigel has two children from his first marriage, Thomas, 32, and Samuel, 34. He then welcomed his daughters Victoria and Isabelle in 2000 and 2005 respectively from his second marriage.

© Richard Milnes/Shutterstock Nigel Farage is a broadcaster and former politican

The former politician on I'm a Celebrity

In the first look photos from the new series, Nigel looks to be abandoned in the outback along with Josie and Nella to find a way of making it into camp for themselves.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Nigel Farage arrives at Brisbane airport ahead of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The teaser from ITV reads: "Stranded in the scorching heat, the three isolated celebrities will be surrounded by the red desert as far as the eye can see. But what they will quickly learn is that they are desperately needed by their fellow celebrities who are 2000 miles away back on the Gold Coast. The trio will face various challenges in the outback to help their campmates in their bid to win stars and ultimately food."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.