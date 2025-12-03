Netflix fans demand revival of 8-part BBC crime drama as it storms the charts

Streaming giants such as Netflix have been able to breathe new life into shows as fans rediscover surprise hits that they may have missed the first time, and with the release of Cuffs on the platform, several are finding out about the police drama.

Cuffs aired back in 2015 on the BBC as an eight-part drama, but in December, it was added onto Netflix. The show has been storming the giant's charts, and currently sits in sixth place, and fans have been taking to social media to demand the series get brought back. "Fast-paced police drama following a team as they deal with the challenges of front-line policing," the BBC's synopsis reads.

The show generated a mixed response upon its initial release. Writing in The Guardian, Sam Wollaston noted: "It's certainly nothing like the current trend for bleak Scandi-style cop shows, in which what's happening inside a moody detective's head is as important as the case, of which there will be just the one, and which unravels over time. This is wham-bam, oi, you're nicked, bright and breezy, just like its location."

Meanwhile, in The Independent, Sally Newell opined: "Is this just The Bill for the Instagram generation? Maybe, but that show ran for 27 years, and this is trying to up the ante for depicting modern policing. Time will tell if it makes the grade."

Sadly, due to low ratings, the BBC opted not to recommission the series for a second season. The news was confirmed by Amanda Abbington, who starred in the series as DS Jo Moffat. She took to social media to say: "End of an era. And we are all gutted. Thanks to a wonderful cast, crew and fans. No series two. Sad day."

A BBC spokesperson at the time said: "We are very proud of Cuffs and would like to thank all those involved but in order to create space for new shows and to keep increasing the range of BBC1 drama the show will not be returning for a second series."

Rediscovering the series

Many viewers tuned into Cuffs for the first time after finding it on Netflix, and they were impressed with what they saw. One said: "Cuffs was a good watch on Netflix, I hope they do another season," while a second posted: "Just found a great police series on Netflix: Cuffs. Apparently, it was a BBC series - I missed it the first time round. It really is worth a watch (and it's set in and around Brighton which makes me very happy!)"

© BBC Fans are demanding that the BBC bring the show back

Others started sharing their hopes that the BBC might opt for a second season. One commented: "Started watching Cuffs on Netflix and I have questions, 1. Why did the BBC cancel it? And 2. Can they start making it again?" while another penned: "It's a shame that the @BBCOne cancelled the police drama #Cuffs years ago because it was such a good show with a fabulous cast. It's now airing at No.6 on #Netflix top 10 UK charts. Maybe they should bring it back as it was very popular with a loyal fan base."

Many of the show's stars were also hopeful for a second season, with Eleanor Matsuura, who played PC Donna Prager, telling the Radio Times in 2016: "I thought we had a lot more in the tank, actually, we were quite disappointed they pulled the plug, we thought very prematurely."

Who stars in Cuffs?

Leading the cast of Cuffs is Adolescence star Ashley Walters. The actor starred in the show as PC Ryan Draper, who had to mentor new officer, PC Jake Vickers, who was played by Jacob Ifan (SAS: Rogue Heroes), an openly gay officer and the son of the force's chief superintendent.

© BBC Ashley Walters and Jacob Ifan led the cast

Also joining the cast were Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) as DS Jo Moffat, Peter Sullivan (The Iris Affair) as Chief Superintendent Robert Vickers, Shaun Dooley (It's a Sin) as DC Carl Hawkins, Paul Ready (Bodyguard) as DI Felix Kane, Alex Carter (Downton Abbey) as PC Lino Moretti and Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead) as PC Donna Prager.

Rounding out the cast were Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic) as PC Misha Baig, Robbie Gee (Motherland) as Inspector Graham Webb and Claire Burt (The Diplomat) as Debbie Vickers, the mother to Jake.