A Christmas Story's little Ralphie Parker, now 54, looks exactly the same in unbelievable then and now photos 42 years later

A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films. The comedy was released in 1983 now plays in homes across America throughout December. And its star, Peter Billingsley, 54, looks exactly as he did all those years ago.

Peter starred as Ralphie Parker, a nine-year-old boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. Throughout the film, Ralphie tries to be a good son, student, and older brother, he listens to the radio, and dreams of the day he will be united with his beloved air rifle.

A Christmas Story made Peter a household name. On December 3, the 54-year-old actor rang in the holiday season with the Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves in Times Square for its annual bike giveaway to Harlem Boys & Girls Club at Military Island. The company gave away 4,500 bikes to children who need them most.

Peter Billingsley looks just the same 40 years after A Christmas Story

While there, Peter said, "It's amazing to be back…in the city I was raised in." He continued: "A Christmas Story is about a boy who's chasing down his dream Christmas present. And I know for many of you, that best Christmas gift is a bike."

© Getty Images Peter and the Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves in Times Square

Where did Peter Billingsley grow up?

Peter was born to Alwin Michaelsen and Gail Billingsley in New York City. He and his five siblings were all child actors, starring in commercials and television shows. Peter spent his early childhood in New York City, moving to Phoenix, and then California before turning 15.

© Getty Images Peter is a Christmas season staple

Inside Peter Billingsley's career

Peter's first role was when he was just two years old in a cough medicine commercial. He then went on to appear alongside Burt Reynolds in 1981's Paternity, in which he earned a nomination for "Best Young Comedian – Motion Picture or Television" at the Young Artist Awards.

While he still bears a striking resemblance to Ralphie Parker, Peter has spent the last four decades building an impressive career as a director and producer. He directed Couples Retreat and Term Life, and produced many films like Elf, The Break-Up, and Four Christmases, collaborating with Hollywood director, Jon Favreau.

© Getty Peter's most beloved role was in A Christmas Story

Of course, Peter is best known for his work in A Christmas Story. And in 2022, the actor starred in a sequel to his holiday hit. Peter reprised his role as Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story Christmas, which follows the now 42-year-old who lives in Chicago with his wife, Sandy, and their two children.

The original film is broadcast for 24 hours from Christmas Eve until Christmas Day on TBS and TNT. The actor told Blast: "When I first heard about [the marathon], I thought, 'Oh, this is a terrible idea,' but I was wrong. And a lot of folks do watch it."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I He went on to become an award-winning producer

Peter continued: "Honestly, in our home, it does wind up on just for a couple of minutes because it just doesn’t feel like Christmas unless that movie's on. It's nice just to hear the sounds of the voice over and the music."

The "our" Peter was referring to was his family with his wife Elizabeth "Buffy" Bains. The actor and Buffy, who is a ballet teacher, quietly married in 2015. The couple shares two children together – one daughter and one son.