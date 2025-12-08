General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening December 8 - December 12

The holidays are coming, even in Port Charles, but that doesn't mean things are merry and bright. HELLO! has spoilers for this week on General Hospital, and dangers remain for Carly, who, in the aftermath of the intruder, "takes a big risk".

Lulu has found herself caught between her son Rocco and Dante, and this week will see her "alarmed" and then "livid," while Michael and Jacinda's friendship will continue to blossom as the pair "grow closer". Do we have a new power couple in Port Charles?

© Disney Lulu finds herself caught between Dante and Rocco

This past week on General Hospital (Dec 1-5, 2025), things escalated between Sidwell and Sonny when Sidwell blackmailed Sonny and Laura over their involvement in Henry Dalton's death. Sidwell wants the piers, and if he doesn't get them, he will go to the authorities with the footage of Sonny and Laura at the crime scene.

This week, Sonny and Laura will "compare notes"…. Will they find a way to get out from under Sidwell?

© Disney Will Laura find a way to get out from under Sidwell?

Elsewhere, Carly clashed with Lucas over boundaries with Marco, yet it seems it may have fallen on deaf ears as Marco will be "romancing" Lucas this week, and despite many, many people telling her not to go through with it, Willow married Drew Cain to get custody of her children back. This week will see Willow get "her hopes up" – presumably only to have them dashed again – while Drew "gets a shocking offer".

© Disney Drew will get a shocking offer

By Friday, with Brook Lynn torn and a major discovery made by Dante and Nathan, Port Charles will be left reeling...

December 8 2025: Marco romances Lucas

Carly takes a big risk. Alexis receives a warning. Lulu is alarmed. Marco romances Lucas. Brennan briefs Josslyn.

December 9 2025: Sonny and Laura compare notes

Jason watches over Britt. Lulu is livid. Sonny and Laura compare notes. Charlotte is relieved. Justine details her plan.

December 10 2025: Sidwell makes an offer.

Nathan makes an arrest. Alexis puts Willow to the test. Sidwell makes an offer. Portia panics. Michael asks Kristina for help.

December 11 2025: Nina gets an eyeful

Michael and Jacinda grow closer. Willow gets her hopes up. Nina gets an eyeful. Drew gets a shocking offer. Molly shares a secret.

December 12 2025: Brook Lynn is torn.

Britt is moved. Jason is frustrated. Chase stands his ground. Dante and Nathan make a discovery. Brook Lynn is torn.