Meet the Antiques Road Trip stars' rarely-seen children – including one with a surprising tattoo

For those passionate about antique selling and buying, Antiques Road Trip is a must-watch. Having launched in 2010, the BBC show sees a host of antique collectors and experts travel around the UK to find precious pieces and hidden treasure.
The experts for 2025 include David Harper, Paul Martin, Philip Serrell, Irita Marriott, Natasha Raskin Sharp, and Raj Bisram – and they are all proud parents! While most of them tend to keep their public-facing work focused on antiques, along the way, these stars have offered insights into what family life with their long-term partners means to them.
To meet the Antiques Road Trip stars' broods, keep scrolling…
1/6
David Harper
Artist David Harper, whose first television role was in 2005 as a presenter of Channel 4's Natural Born Dealers, shares a daughter named Hetti with his wife Wendy, whom he married in 1997. She attended Barnard Castle school in County Durham and once had their Latin motto 'Parvis imbutus tentabis grandia tutus', which means, 'When you are steeped in little things, you shall safely attempt great things' tattooed on her chest.
"After I I freaked out at the sight of the tattoo, I was furious that after all the money I'd spent on her education, I really didn't expect her to end up being a free walking advert for the school," David said in 2019 after he requested the school (which is an independent school) refund him some of the £200,000 he had paid in fees in return for what he jokingly claimed was free advertising.
She is also a classically trained singer and was head of her school's choir.
2/6
Paul Martin
Paul Martin has been happily married to his wife Charlotte Godfrey for 18 years, and the couple shares two children together, Dylan and Meredith. Though Paul was born in Middlesex, the family of four lives in the village of Seend in Wiltshire. Dylan and Meredith's parents met behind the scenes of Flog It while Charlotte was working for the BBC.
Paul recalled to the Daily Mirror in 2018: "She was a production coordinator and went on to work with Sir David Attenborough. She is into budgets, and I spend all the money on antiques! She is TV-minded, and my kids love it."
He also once described what a Sunday looks like in their household. "Up with the lark. My wife is out with all the horses on our small holding whilst I make the breakfast for everyone, and then I bundle the kids into the car at 8.15 as they have hockey at 9 am," he told the Mirror. "That lasts an hour and a half, rain or shine, and so I am one of the dads standing there freezing!"
3/6
Philip Serrell
Philip Serrell lives in Worcester with his wife, Briony, and they share a grown-up daughter named Clementine. Clementine has bravely opened up about her experience of anorexia, an eating disorder which the NHS describes as when people "try to keep their weight as low as possible [by] not eating enough food, exercising too much, taking laxatives or making themselves sick (vomit)."
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Philip admitted: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating, and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy. '"
Clementine has taken to social media herself to share photos from her recovery to raise awareness of the condition. "I genuinely believe EDs are still very misunderstood and that kills me a bit," she said on Instagram in 2020. "This is a hard time to go through, especially if you have an eating disorder, but know that there can be life on the other side."
4/6
Irita Marriott
Irita Marriott is married and has two sons with her husband. However, the antique expert and dealer, who is an expert on not only Antiques Road Trip, but also Bargain Hunt and Channel 4's The Greatest Auction, keeps her private life largely to herself.
What she has spoken openly about is one important lesson she hopes to impart to her sons. "As a mum, I want to show my children that they can do anything they put their mind to! So this weekend, me and my oldest son (eight) climbed Snowdon together!," Irita wrote on Instagram in 2024, captioning a set of photos from her climb. "It wasn’t easy…it required taking a step at a time…it required teamwork… but the proud moment of achieving the summit… made it all worthwhile! A real life lesson and even stronger bond between us! So so so incredibly proud of him!"
She has also spoken about how she balances motherhood with a full-time TV job. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in July 2024, Irita admitted: "It's always a challenge being a working mum. I've got two kids and a husband, and it's a real juggle."
She continued: "I couldn't do this if it wasn't for the support of my family. They have been absolutely incredible through the process and have had my back every single step of the way."
You may also like
5/6
Natasha Raskin Sharp
Natasha Raskin Sharp has kept it in the Antiques Road Trip family as she shares a baby girl, Jean, with Joe Sharp, a producer and director on the show. Jean was born in January 2024, and Natasha often posts pictures of her little girl on Instagram to remind her followers that she is about to go live on BBC Radio Scotland (Thursday nights at 10 pm). Jean was born in January 2024, and Natasha often posts pictures of her little girl on Instagram to remind her followers that she is about to go live on BBC Radio Scotland (Thursday nights at 10 pm).
Natasha's photos have shown how she likes to spend quality time with her daughter, from feeding the animals at their local farm to playing at the park.
6/6
Raj Bisram
Raj Bisram married his wife, Susan (not pictured), in 1983, and they are proud parents to two daughters, Jade and Rue. Raj keeps his children entirely out of the public eye, but we can't help but wonder if he has passed his love of antiques on to them.
"I discovered early on that a 9-5 job was never going to be for me, so I turned my childhood love of old and dusty junk and antique shops into my job and later career," the co-founder of Bentley's Fine Art and Antiques Auction House in Kent told the BBC.