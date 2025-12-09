Meet the Antiques Road Trip stars' rarely-seen children – including one with a surprising tattoo

Irita Marriott is married and has two sons with her husband. However, the antique expert and dealer, who is an expert on not only Antiques Road Trip, but also Bargain Hunt and Channel 4's The Greatest Auction, keeps her private life largely to herself.

What she has spoken openly about is one important lesson she hopes to impart to her sons. "As a mum, I want to show my children that they can do anything they put their mind to! So this weekend, me and my oldest son (eight) climbed Snowdon together!," Irita wrote on Instagram in 2024, captioning a set of photos from her climb. "It wasn’t easy…it required taking a step at a time…it required teamwork… but the proud moment of achieving the summit… made it all worthwhile! A real life lesson and even stronger bond between us! So so so incredibly proud of him!"

She has also spoken about how she balances motherhood with a full-time TV job. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in July 2024, Irita admitted: "It's always a challenge being a working mum. I've got two kids and a husband, and it's a real juggle."

She continued: "I couldn't do this if it wasn't for the support of my family. They have been absolutely incredible through the process and have had my back every single step of the way."