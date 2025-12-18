8-part psychological thriller from Desperate Housewives producer sounds unmissable

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller, Imperfect Women – and it sounds gripping.

The series, starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Shining Girls), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) and Kate Mara (House of Cards, Fantastic Four) follows three women and long-time friends whose lives are shattered by a crime.

© Courtesy of Apple Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in the series

I am seriously looking forward to this one. The series is led by TV thriller queens, Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, who have all received wide acclaim for their captivating performances in the hit thrillers The Handmaid's Tale, Scandal and House of Cards, respectively. No strangers to intense and psychologically complex roles, all three stars will undoubtedly keep audiences glued to this upcoming thriller.

Plus, creator Annie Weisman is well-versed in bringing gripping drama to TV screens, with her work often exploring complex and layered female characters. With previous credits such as Desperate Housewives and Physical, it's safe to say viewers are in safe hands.

WATCH: Have you seen Desperate Housewives?

What is Imperfect Women about?

Based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name, the eight-part series follows three women, whose decades-long friendship is shattered by a crime.

The synopsis continues: "The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem."

© Getty Images The series arrives on Apple TV in March

If the synopsis is anything to go by, viewers can expect a suburban thriller similar to Gone Girl or Big Little Lies, where seemingly perfect lives are upended by a big event. I can't wait to add this one to my watchlist next year.

Author Araminta serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun (This is Us) and leading stars Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, while Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Love & Death) directs and executive produces the first episode.

Who else stars in the show?

Starring alongside Elisabeth, Kate and Kerry are Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind, Suicide Squad), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet), Audrey Zahn (Wildcat), Jill Wagner (Special Ops: Lioness) and Rome Flynn (Grey's Anatomy, With Love).

© Getty Images Kerry Washington also executive produces the show

Rounding out the cast are Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Violette Linnz (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Indiana Elle (The Housemaid), Jackson Kelly (The Pitt), Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and Wilson Bethel (All Rise).

How to watch Imperfect Women

The series makes its global premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday 18 March on Apple TV. New episodes will be released weekly until Wednesday 29 April.