Viewers hail 'masterpiece' drama as 'best TV show' after long-awaited return

Prime Video's post-apocalyptic drama, Fallout, returned to screens with its highly anticipated second season – and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on the premiere episode, which arrived on 17 December.

The first series, which was hailed as a "masterpiece" by viewers, premiered over a year ago in April 2024, and according to fans, the second outing has been worth the wait.

© Courtesy of Prime Season two premiered this week on Prime Video

Based on the video game series of the same name, the drama is set two hundred years after the apocalypse and stars Ella Purnell (Sweetpea, Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones) and Aaron Moten (Disjointed) as the core trio: Lucy MacLean, a vault dweller from Vault 33, Maximus (Aaron Moten), a member of the warrior group, Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul, a survivor of the original nuclear apocalypse.

The series has proved to be extremely popular thanks to its faithful adaptation of the hit video game and its compelling storytelling and worldbuilding led by creators and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Portlandia). With plenty of humour, action and intrigue, as well as exceptionally high production value and brilliant cast performances, it's no doubt that viewers are calling Fallout one of the best TV series on our screens right now.

WATCH: The trailer for Fallout season 2

So, what are viewers saying about season two? Find out below.

What is Fallout about?

Fallout is the story of "haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have," according to the official synopsis. "Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," it continues.

© JoJo Whilden/Prime Video Ella Purnell stars in the series

Season two takes viewers on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Following the twist-filled finale of season one, which saw Lucy learn some hard truths about her father, Hank, we see the Vault 22 dweller team up with The Ghoul to track him down.

© Courtesy of Prime The new series takes viewers on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to New Vegas

The second outing also welcomes some impressive guest stars, including Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

What have viewers said about the series?

It's safe to say the opening episode of season two has gone down a storm with viewers. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Such an AMAZING episode! Can't wait to see what the rest of the season has to offer!" while another hailed the episode as "incredible".

Others praised the show as one of the best on TV right now, with one viewer penning: "First episode of Fallout season 2 is out and it really just is absolutely the BEST show on tv," while another added: "Fallout has to be one of the best TV shows in the last 5+ years. Season 2 episode 1 is just as good as all the episodes in Season 1. I cannot wait to see the rest of the new season!"

© Courtesy of Prime Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul

Meanwhile, the show has been well received by TV critics, earning four-star reviews from The Guardian and Empire, with the latter describing the season as "deliberately paced" and a "road-trip packed with style and charm".

How to watch Fallout season 2

The eight episode series premiered on Wednesday 17 December. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the final instalment airing on Wednesday 4 February 2026.