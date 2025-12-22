Detective drama fans will enjoy this female-led Amazon Prime series with Luke Hemsworth

2025 has been one of a kind when it comes to TV. We've been blessed with Apple TV+'s mind-bending sci-fi series, Severance and Pluribus, as well as some of the best thrillers we've seen this decade so far, like the latest seasons of Slow Horses and The White Lotus. However, next year is already shaping up to be just as impressive, and the second season of Deadloch is just one of the many shows I'm stoked for this spring.

The first season of the hit Australian Prime Video crime series, which comes from creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, followed two female detectives who reluctantly take charge of an investigation into a mysterious death on the icy Tasmanian coastline. However, their second outing will see a complete change of scenery to the tropical north coast of the country, and a very exciting addition to the cast.

© BRADLEY PATRICK Kate Box as Dulcie Collins and Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda

If you're a fan of shows with a hefty serving of mystery, thrills and comedy all at once, like Only Murders in the Building or Bad Sisters, then Deadloch might be the show to catch up on before its exciting next season lands on Prime.

Why we'll be watching

Though Deadloch is on the darker and more dramatic side, it's above all an incredibly funny spin on the modern police procedural, that's eccentric and entertaining.

© Amazon MGM Studios Madeleine Sami and Kate Box on the set of Deadloch season two

Don't just take my word for it! Nicky Morris, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor is just as excited for the second series. She said: "I love a good detective series, and after the acclaimed first season, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 per cent, season 2 can't come quick enough.

"We're seeing more and more police dramas with talented, no-nonsense female detectives at the helm," she continued. "It's clear from the success of dramas like Happy Valley and Shetland that there is an increasing demand for detective shows with strong female leads, and it sounds like that's exactly what we're getting with Deadloch."

Best of all, an exciting new face will be joining the cast: Luke Hemsworth, the Australian actor best known for his roles in Neighbours and HBO's Westworld, and older brother of Marvel's Chris Hemsworth and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. Watch the trailer for season one here...

What is Deadloch about?

The first series of Deadloch follows two female detectives, Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Detective Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) as they take charge of an investigation when the body of a local man in the quiet settlement of Deadloch, on Tasmania's coastline, is found dead on a beach.

However, season two will see the show enter its 'Tropical Gothic' era, as the two detectives embark on an investigation into a mysterious death a little closer to home that becomes even more complicated when the body of a local icon is discovered in a remote town.

© BRADLEY PATRICK Kate Box as Dulcie Collins

The synopsis continues: "Closer to South Asia than to Australia's capital city, our hero town of Barra Creek is a vast departure from Season One’s icy Tasmanian setting."

It concludes: "From verdant tropical canopies, red dirt roads that disappear into the horizon, glassy waterways that house 65-million-year-old predators, and sunsets so breathtakingly beautiful that they literally command a standing ovation every night, the Northern Territory’s awe-inspiring landscape and weather shape this season’s look and feel. The heat and humidity are enough to send our detectives into a frenzy, or at least leave them with some horrific chafing."

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

Currently, the black-comedy crime caper's first season sits at a 100% rating on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it the "best crime show" of 2023 and one that will keep you "guessing all the way to the end [...] with unpredictable pace-propelling twists".

You can stream the first season of Deadloch now on Prime Video, and the second season will be streaming from March 20, 2026.