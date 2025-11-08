Jennifer Lopez's famous ex delivers brutal snub in new docuseries

Jennifer Lopez has had some high-profile relationships over the years, but not all of her exes are willing to rehash the downfall of their romance with the superstar. Before her marriage to Ben Affleck, which ended in divorce, Jennifer was engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who delivered the ultimate snub by failing to mention her in his new HBO docuseries, Alex vs ARod. The three-part miniseries instead focuses on Alex's baseball career, including his past use of performance-enhancing drugs, a decision he made intently because he's "never been big about sharing my private life."

"Part of the few rare benefits of getting a bit older is that hopefully you get a little smarter. You get more pattern recognition, and one of the things that has served me well is having a little bit more low profile of a life,” the 50-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I enjoy my life today more than I ever have. I'm incredibly grateful; I have two beautiful daughters. I'm surrounded by people I love and respect. Being a part of team ownership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx is the dream of my life that I'm living out with one of my best friends in Mark Lore. I've never been big about sharing my private life – and less now."

Co-director Gotham Chopra also explained why they made a "conscious effort" to ignore his relationship with Jennifer, whose engagement to Alex ended in 2021. "In terms of his past relationships, we did refer to them visually in some of the sections about his crazy off-field life, indiscretions, ubiquity on Page Six, etc., when he first joined the Yankees," Gotham added.

Alex and Jennifer were engaged from 2019 to 2021

"And again, he talked candidly about those mistakes and regrets. In terms of his most recent high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, we had made a conscious effort to really focus on his baseball career – and specifically his PED use – and not necessarily to do the total biopic."

Jennifer probably doesn't care that she doesn't get a mention, as she admitted in October during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that once the relationship ends, she refuses to "check up" on her exes. "No, no. Once I'm done, you're dead to me," she laughed. "I don't hold on, to be honest," she explained, before clarifying: "Not dead to me, but definitely, it's over, I'm going to move on." Check out some of Jennifer's most high-profile relationships below.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jennifer embarked on a tumultuous relationship with shamed hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 1999, after the pair met on the set of a music video. They would later split up in 2001, with the singer later confessing that she knew he was cheating on her. "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful," she told Vibe in 2003. "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin. I never caught him, but I just knew."



Cris Judd Jennifer and Cris Judd met on the set of her music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing" shortly after her breakup from Diddy in 2001. They enjoyed a whirlwind romance and tied the knot that same year, only for her to file for a divorce less than a year later. The dancer and choreographer recalled how "tough" it was living out their relationship in the public eye. "You know it's very tough," he told Us Weekly. "Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person."



Marc Anthony The 'Jenny From The Block' star started dating Marc Anthony in 2003, shortly after the end of her first engagement to Ben Affleck. They married in 2004, became parents to twins Max and Emme, and divorced in 2014. "I'll tell you that it wasn't something sensationalistic happening," he explained to Nightline. "It was a realization on both our parts. So, you know, it wasn't shocking. These things happen. It was a decision that we made jointly." Jennifer would go on to say on TODAY that as her husband, Marc "really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered."



Alex Rodriguez Jennifer and Alex first crossed paths in 2005 when she signed an autograph for the baseball star, but didn't reconnect until 2017 when they became a couple. J-Rod, as the public affectionately called them, quickly moved in together and became a blended family with their respective children – Max and Emme, as well as Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella. He proposed in March 2019, but due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding, and by 2021, they decided to part ways. Their statement read: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."


