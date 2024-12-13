13 staggering records Taylor Swift broke in 2024

Taylor Swift is turning 35 and the singer-songwriter has a lot to celebrate. A week after she wrapped up the 20-month, five-continent-spanning Eras Tour, the singer will finally take some time for herself in Kansas City, where she is expected to celebrate with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As Taylor reconnects and plans her next moves – which, let's be honest, were probably planned at least before her 34th birthday – let's take a look at the 13 records the superstar broke – or helped to break – in her 35th year.