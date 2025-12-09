Antiques Road Trip star Roo Irvine is a vision alongside rarely-seen husband on wedding day

Antiques Road Trip star Roo Irvine has been happily married to her husband Mark since 2012 – and the presenter looked absolutely breathtaking on her big day.

In a post to X in 2022, the Bargain Hunt expert marked her ten year anniversary by sharing a throwback photo from her wedding. Alongside a photo of the happy couple, the presenter penned: "Ten years ago, I became Mrs Irvine. With a true love, your joys are doubled & your troubles are halved."

Roo looked stunning in her South Asian-style outfit, which HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer Katie Daly described as "intricately embellished and flamboyant". She accessorised the ensemble with beautiful gold jewellery, including a headpiece and earrings, while holding a bouquet of white and pink roses.

Roo tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, so while we don't know where she tied the knot or details about their nuptials, we do know that the presenter is based in Argyll & Bute.

Who is Roo Irvine's husband?

Roo is married to a man named Mark, who is an Independent Councillor based in Argyll and Bute.

WATCH: Meet the presenters of Antiques Road Trip

The couple run an antiques shop, Kilcreggan Antiques, in Argyll And Bute.

© @rooirvine/Instagram Roo with her husband Mark

Roo, whose full name is Arusha, previously revealed how the sudden loss of her dad and her father-in-law inspired the pair to leave their corporate jobs and embrace a career in antiques.

She said (per Express.co.uk): "Up until about eight years ago, we owned a call centre on the Isle of Man, we were travelling around, we were in marketing sales and we were very much in the rat race.

"And about eight years ago, both of our fathers passed away within three weeks of each other. Completely unexpected on my part, the worst day of my life."

© BBC Roo is based in Scotland

The expert continued: "And we recently became addicted to auctions, and we furnished our big Victorian house from them and we had so much surplus stuff. And my hubby said, 'Well listen, why don't we start selling some of these on eBay online?' We only discovered antiques because we discovered auctions and wanted to furnish a house and that's the first real contact I had with beautiful antiques that were one 200 to 300 years old."

Roo's career away from Antiques Road Trip

Roo has appeared as an expert and presenter on a number of BBC daytime shows, including Bargain Hunt and the celebrity spin-off of Antiques Road Trip.

© BBC The presenter runs her own antiques shop

She's also participated on the celebrity versions of several game shows, including Mastermind, Pointless and Richard Osman's House of Games.