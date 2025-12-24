Landman star Ali Larter reveals the secret to her 16-year marriage to actor husband

For 16 years, Landman actress Ali Larter has been married to fellow actor Hayes MacArthur, and she has some simple words to share for how they've kept the spark alive – be kind.

The actress and Hayes tied the knot in 2009 at Hayes' family estate in Kennebunkport, Maine and are now parents to 15-year-old son Theodore and 10-year-old daughter Vivienne, who joined their parents at the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Theodore, Ali, Vivienne and Hayes attend the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025

Speaking to People magazine in November, Ali shared that her secret is to "enjoy every day," and to "try to be really kind." The 49-year-old also praised "the way that he takes care of our family," admitting that her husband's thoughtfulness and the way he is raising their children makes her "heart race".

Hayes, also 49, is a star in his own right as an American actor and stand-up comedian and has appeared in TV shows such as Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Pushing Daisies, and Medium. He appeared in the Amazon series The Runarounds, from the creators of Outer Banks, about a group of high school graduates who form a rock band, and which filmed in North Carolina.

© Getty Images for amfAR Hayes and Ali tied the knot in 2009

Life Beyond the Limelight

The couple now lives in Idaho after leaving Hollywood during the pandemic when work slowed down, and they wanted a quieter pace of life. It is a trend that many have followed, with approximately 40% of all new residents between 2020 and 2022 coming from California.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness. Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here, and we’re so happy to be a part of it," Hayes shared in 2024.

"The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down—especially when you’re stuck in traffic because there’s a herd of elk blocking the road."

Return to LA

© FilmMagic, Inc Hayes and Ali met in 2007

But they returned to Los Angeles in 2024 with Hayes joining his wife to cheer her on at the premiere of her then-new series Landman, with Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore.

Set among the oil business industry in Texas, the series is based on the podcast Boomtown and is from the mind behind Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan.

Ali plays Angela Norris, the strong, fiery, and complex ex-wife of the main character, Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob).

© Getty Images Hayes joined Ali at the premiere of Landman in 2024

The second season continues to follow oil rig middleman Tommy as he mediates between the oil workers and the billionaire owners, while widow Cami Miller (Moore) begins to run the company after the death of her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) in season one.

Taylor also created the Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923, and Mayor of Kingstown, and is now one of the most influential figures in modern television.

Emmy Snubs

Billy and Ali Larter in Landman

Yet, despite its critical acclaim and commercial success, the show was snubbed in September by the Emmys, with no nominations for Billy Bob, Demi, or co-star Sam Elliot, who has, in particular, been praised for his performance.