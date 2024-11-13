Ali Larter's famous husband steps out with Landman actress in rare joint appearance

Ali Larter is stepping back into the limelight with her role in Landman, and she's got the support of her actor husband.

The actress, 48, was flanked by her other half during a rare red carpet appearance together on Tuesday.

Ali and Hayes MacArthur, 47, put on a dazzling display together at the Los Angeles Premiere of the Paramount+ show.

They had their arms wrapped around one another and beamed for the camera. Ali looked incredible in a black, sequinned mini-dress, while Hayes was dapper in a camel-colored suit and scarf.

Hayes is a star in his own right, as an American actor and stand-up comedian and has appeared in TV shows such as Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Pushing Daisies, and Medium.

The couple now live in Idaho after leaving Hollywood during the pandemic.

He told Rue Magazine: "The industry was at a total standstill and our kids were stuck on screens with remote schooling.

"So, after a year, we just packed up the car and bounced."

Ali continued: "We figured it was an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north."

Once there, they decided not to leave and uprooted their family permanently.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness. Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it."

Hayes — who is next starring in the holiday movie, Dear Santa — added: "The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down—especially when you’re stuck in traffic because there’s a herd of elk blocking the road."

They share two children and have been married since 2009. They tied the knot at Haye's parents' estate in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Ali previously said Hayes "brought light to my life. I feel lucky every morning when I wake up and see him."

Of successfully juggling her kids and her career, she told ABC News: "I think in the modern world women can wear many hats. You don't have to be one thing."

Ali's new show Landman premieres on Paramount Plus on Nov.17. Set among the oil business industry in Texas and is based off the podcast Boomtown.