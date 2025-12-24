Inside Lucy Beaumont's life post Jon Richardson split as she 'moves in with fiancé'

Lucy Beaumont won a legion of new fans during her stint on The Celebrity Traitors, and the star is back on the BBC for Christmas as she competes on a festive special of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Lucy will be joining long-time hosts Patrick Grant and Esme Young, alongside new host Sophie Willan, as she competes against the likes of Strictly's Anton Du Beke, Gladiators star Tom Wilson and Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma in a series of challenges that will test their sewing skills to the max.

2025 has been quite the year for Lucy, as she reportedly moved in with her fiancé, Martin Wallace, a sound engineer who had previously worked with the comedian's ex-husband, Jon Richardson. Martin and Jon were believed to have been friends, with the pair previously seen watching a snooker match together.

Read on for all you need to know about the star's life following her split from the funnyman…

Lucy's new man

Although Lucy and Martin haven't officially confirmed that they are engaged, the couple sparked rumours when Lucy was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger during an appearance at The Big Festival back in August.

The pair were first linked back in October 2024 when they were seen leaving The Lowry together, six months after she had split from her ex-husband, Jon Richardson. Martin had previously worked as a sound engineer when Jon toured the nation in 2014 with his show, Nidiot.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Lucy is believed to be engaged to sound engineer Mark Wallace

Lucy and Jon announced their divorce on 12 April 2024, with the duo sharing a joint social media statement. Their message read: "After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

"As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment. Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont."

Children

Lucy and Jon share a nine-year-old daughter, Elsie. The pair have kept their child out of the spotlight, but she was mentioned several times on their mockumentary, Meet the Richardsons.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Lucy and Jon have kept their daughter out of the spotlight

Speaking to The Times in 2024, Lucy expressed a disappointment in referencing her daughter during the show. "I don't regret anything but equally, over this next stage I am very much keeping my personal life personal," she told the publication.

"I sometimes feel guilty that I talked about my daughter and my marriage, and my mum and my dad. I think partly I was feeling grateful, grateful that I was getting the work, grateful that I was being interviewed, and feeling like I had to sacrifice and share everything."