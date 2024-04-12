Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce shock divorce following nine years of marriage

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have confirmed that they are divorcing following nine years of marriage.

In a statement shared on their social media pages, the pair wrote: "After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways."

The statement continued: "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment. Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont."

Jon and Lucy began dating in 2013 after they introduced by a mutual friend, comedian Roisin Conaty, and the couple walked down the aisle in 2015. They share one daughter, born in 2016, Elsie.

The pair have fronted several television series together including Meet the Richardson, in which they play "exaggerated" versions of themselves in a mockumentary style. The popular series saw Lucy nominated for a BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Series.

The series often saw the pair bickering and in an interview, Lucy explained this wasn't how their actual life was. "It's been great but I see comments on social media and people don't seem to realise it's not real," she explained. "I don't henpeck – we wouldn't have lasted this long if I was as mean to him in real life. You don't want to see a smug couple in love, in a nice house, with a stable career and a lovely little child. Who wants to see that?"

The couple have also presented Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples, a panel show where they "put their own marriage flaws to one side to judge everyone else's, by inviting two unsuspecting celebrity couples to go head-to-head and decide who has the best relationship".

Among those taking part in the series with Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev alongside Richard Herring and wife Catie Wilkins.

During lockdown, Lucy joked: "We argue nearly every day. It takes its toll on Jon, but for me it's just self-expression. When I tell Jon off for something I’m not just telling him off, I’m telling all men off. I am showing solidarity with the female struggle.

"I feel the gaze of my female ancestors as I do so because I’m doing it for them. Their life was being bound to household chores (a lot like Jon's in fairness) but the fact is that deep down nothing has changed between men and women in terms of gender equality and that’s why I don't let Jon get away with anything."