National Lampoon's stars then-and-now: see the cast today

Chevy continued partaking in the franchise's follow-up films, which included Vegas Vacation in 1997 and then Vacation in 2015. He was also featured on five seasons of the comedic TV series Community. This year he participated in a fall tour which provided screenings of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation across the nation. On New Year's Day, his documentary titled, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not will make its debut premiere on CNN. As for his love life, he's had three marriages. He welcomed his daughters Cydney, Caley and Emily with his current wife Jayni Chase, and he has one son, Bryan Perkins from a former marriage.