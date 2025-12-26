National Lampoon's stars then-and-now: see the cast today

The hit holiday movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has been a fav-favorite since it premiered in 1989. The comedic film follows main character Clark Griswold, who was portrayed by Chevy Chase, as he dealt with unexpected Christmas madness with his close and extended family. Learn all about what the movie's actors have been up to since the movie's release.
Chevy Chase
Chevy continued partaking in the franchise's follow-up films, which included Vegas Vacation in 1997 and then Vacation in 2015. He was also featured on five seasons of the comedic TV series Community. This year he participated in a fall tour which provided screenings of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation across the nation. On New Year's Day, his documentary titled, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not will make its debut premiere on CNN. As for his love life, he's had three marriages. He welcomed his daughters Cydney, Caley and Emily with his current wife Jayni Chase, and he has one son, Bryan Perkins from a former marriage.
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly portrayed the character of Ellen Griswold, who was Clark's wife, in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. She was featured in American History X in 1998, High Fidelity in 2000 and Entourage in 2005 and she also acted in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Violent Night, The Trainer and No Address. In the upcoming year, she will also be featured in the film Grace Period. She was married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati, but got divorced in the 90's. She went on to date Al Pacino and welcomed twins Anton and Olivia before the couple called it quits in 2004.
Juliette Lewis
Juliette played Audrey Griswold in the 89' holiday film. Over the years, she has acted in Cape Fear, Hysterical Blindness, Welcome to Chippendales, Old School, Yellowjackets and Opus. She also had a band called Juliette Lewis and the Licks, however, she went solo in 2009. Between 1999 to 2003, the actress was married to professional skateboarder Steve Berra. She has since been romantically involved with drummer Brad Wilk since 2016.
Johnny Galecki
Johnny portrayed the child character of Rusty Griswold in the beloved holiday film. After the movie, he acted in Roseanne, Entourage, The Big Bang Theory, The Connors, Hancock, and In Time and Rings. He had his son Avery with Alaina Meyer, but the two split in 2020. He then married Morgan Galecki and the duo welcomed their daughter Oona Evelena into the world.
Randy Quaid
Randy played the character of Eddie Johnson in the festive Christmas film. He went on to act in Brokeback Mountain, Vegas Vacation, and Elvis.
Miriam Flynn
Miriam portrayed Catherine Johnson in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. She went on to appear in Shrinking, Call Me Kat, The Lincoln Lawyer and 9-1-1. Miriam married Will Aldis and they welcomed their children Graham and Flynn into the world. Aldis sadly passed in 2019.
Diane Ladd
Diane played Nora Griswold in the hit family film. She later acted in Wild at Heart, Rambling Rose, Kingdom Hospital, Chesapeake Shores, Gigi & Nate and Isle of Hope. Diane was married to Bruce Dern and the two welcomed their children Diane and Laura into the world. Diane sadly passed away due to a swimming pool accident. She then married Willaim A. Shea Jr and they were in a union between 1969 to 1977. Diane lastly married Robert Charles Hunter in 1999, however he passed away in July 2025. Diane passed away due to acute chronic hypoxic respiratory failure in November 2025.
E.G. Marshall
E.G played Art Smith in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. After the hit film, he acted in Consenting Adults, Nixon, Absolute Power, and Chicago Hope. He has two children Jill and Degen with his wife Helen Wolf, whom he was married to between 1931 to 1953. He then married Judith Coy in 1958 and they welcomed three children together named Sam, Jud, and Sarah. E.G. passed away in 1998.
Doris Roberts
Doris portrayed Frances Smith in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. She then won four Emmys for her role Everybody Loves Raymond between 1996 to 2005. Doris also acted in Desperate Housewives, The King of Queens and Law & Order: SVU. She had one child, Michael Cannata Jr. with her first husband. Doris was then married to William Goyen from 1963 until he passed away in 1983. Doris passed away in 2016.
Ellen Latzen
Ellen was a child actor who portrayed the character of Ruby Johnson in the holiday movie. She then acted in Afterschool Specials and then took a three-decade-long break from acting. Next, she will appear in The Retailer. Ellen married Edward Campbell in 2022 and gave birth to Charlotte the following year.
William Hickey
William played the character of Lewis in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. He went on to act in The Nightmare Before Christmas, My Blue Heaven, Major Payne and Twisted. He won an Emmy for his performance in Tales from the Crypt. William passed away in 1997, while he was filming Better Than Ever and while he was a teacher at HB Studio.
Mae Questel
Mae portrayed the character Bethany in the Christmas film. She had one son Richard Balkin and three granddaughters. Mae passed away in 1998.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia played Margo Chester in the holiday movie. She became a star on Seinfeld and then won numerous Emmys for her performance in The New Adventures of Old Christine and VEEP. She also acted in Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Father's Day, Enough Said and more. She has been married since 1987 to her husband Brad Hall and the duo have two children named Henry and Charlie.